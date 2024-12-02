Farrell takes the rough with the smooth as he hands over reins

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

“Three from four, some good stuff and some not so-good stuff,” was how Andy Farrell summed up Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series which finished on Saturday with that 22-19 win over Australia. He’s confident, though, that the team can “kick on” and be in good nick by the time England arrive for the opening game of the Six Nations in just nine weeks’ time when Simon Easterby will be filling his shoes while he’s on his Lions sabbatical.

Johnny Watterson reckons that Easterby has a bit of work to do, picking out some of the areas that need polishing in his ‘Five things we learned from the Autumn Nations Series’. He also hands out the player ratings, and hears from the ever humble Cian Healy after he collected a record 134th cap for Ireland. And John O’Sullivan analyses the Irish performance, doffing his cap to Hugo Keenan for his contribution.

On the club front, Connacht were humbled by the Bulls in the URC, but Munster showed “true grit” in their win over the Lions. And they’re going to have to show plenty more of it in what has been a difficult season so far, Denis Walsh looking at what they need to do to become competitive again in Europe. Appointing a new coach would be a start.

Liverpool are already competitive in Europe and with a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League, they’re doing rather nicely at home too. Ken Early salutes the impact Arne Slot has had on the side, 2-0 winners over Manchester City on Sunday, the Dutch man presiding “over something rather remarkable”.

READ MORE

And Gavin Cummiskey looks ahead to the second leg of the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2025 play-off against Wales, Welsh coach Rhian Wilkinson not having hugely flattering things to say about Eileen Gleeson’s side.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran reports on Saturday’s special congress when the Football Review Committee’s proposed rule changes were accepted with overwhelming majorities and will be trialled in the league and championship next year.

Out on the pitch, Denis Walsh was in Thurles to witness a seismic shock in the Munster hurling final, Cork’s Sarsfields beating Waterford’s Ballygunner, while Gordon Manning was on hand to see Na Fianna win their first Leinster hurling title by getting the better of Kilcormac-Killoughey. And in Ulster, Slaughtneil overturned an eight-points deficit against Portaferry to avert a third defeat in a row in the final.

There was drama too in the Connacht football final, Coolera-Strandhill becoming the first Sligo club to win the provincial title in over 40 years when they beat Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses in extra time, while Cuala held off an extraordinary fightback by Ardee St Mary’s of Louth to take the Leinster football title.

And in horse racing, Brian O’Connor reports on Willie Mullins’ Lossiemouth giving him his fourth success in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse’s Winter Festival. The prize? €120,000. That’s Willie’s Christmas shopping paid for.

TV Watch: How slim are today’s telly pickings? We’re talking exceedingly slender here. Unless you’re a big pool fan (Mosconi Cup, Sky Sports+, 6pm-11pm) or a La Liga devotee (Sevilla v Osasuna, Premier Sports 1, 8pm). Also at 8pm, TG4 has highlights from the weekend’s GAA club action.