Ireland 22 Australia 19: How the Irish players rated at the Aviva

15 Hugo Keenan

Lively under the high ball where he was very solid and he also hit the attacking line with well-timed runs. One of the Irish players who put in a high-energy game and performed to his level. Rating: 8

14 Mack Hansen

Quiet first half of the match and had to do with tackling and working in little space. Second half saw a bit more going forward. A tough night out to give Ireland a cutting edge in attack. Rating: 5

13 Robbie Henshaw

Another who tackled and made shorts gains in heavy traffic in an otherwise quiet first half. Got his hands on the ball more after the break. Didn’t really see him free up and threaten. Rating: 6

12 Bundee Aki

Seemed like Ireland’s best chance of breaking the Australian line early in the game and as usual did a lion’s share of shifting bigger men before giving way for Garry Ringrose on 55 minutes. Rating: 6

Bundee Aki of Ireland is tackled by Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of Australia. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

11 James Lowe

A mixed bag in the first half with a kick and chase but late tackled and handling error. Mix up with Kelleher in the first half that was a try-scoring opportunity. Always a nuisance. Rating: 6

10 Sam Prendergast

Looked assured and kicking from the hand was excellent and found touch well several times. Varied the game well. Lovely cross field kick to Lowe after the break and tackled well. Rating: 6

9 Jamison Gibson Park

Always looks in charge controlling the Ireland tempo. Made a great try-saving tackle in the first half as prop Toupu broke forward. No line-break opportunities this time out. Rating: 6

1 Andrew Porter

Always in where the tackling and hard work needed to be done. A fierce competitor all around the park and scrum solid. Gave way for Cian Healy to break Brian O’Driscoll’s caps record. Rating: 6

Ireland's Ronan Kelleher. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

2 Rónan Kelleher

Made a nuisance of himself in the close in work. A few first-half lineout malfunctions in attacking positions. Four lineouts lost by Ireland until he made way towards the end of the match. Rating: 6

3 Finlay Bealham

Won’t be happy with a couple of early handing mistakes. Competed in the loose hard and the scrum was solid. Put in his share of hard work and tackling in a low key Irish first half. Rating: 5

4 Joe McCarthy

Did well in the first half after an early high tackle and penalty. Didn’t really get the match profile high with the kind of impact carries he is capable of producing. Departed on 53 minutes. Rating: 6

5 James Ryan

Two lineouts lost in the first half is usually a mix up between throwers and jumpers. Came out with higher energy in the second half before giving way to Iain Henderson on 54 minutes. Rating: 5

6 Tadhg Beirne

Worked hard first half and came out with higher energy for the second half. Great take at attacking lineout for the Caelan Doris try which Ireland badly needed. A lot of unseen work too. Rating: 6

Ireland's Josh van der Flier. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

7 Josh van der Flier

Used strong low body angle to muscle between Kellaway and Frost for Ireland’s first try. As ever an engine getting around the park and appropriately involved in the last play of the match. Rating: 7

8 Caelan Doris

One of Ireland’s stronger ball carriers and great leg drive to pump up to the posts before van der Flier’s try. Leadership and ball carrying strength evident for the second try off an Irish lineout. Rating: 8

Head coach – Andy Farrell

He made changes to key positions after the game against Fiji and was not afraid to more changes in the second half when he thought the Irish side needed energy and a shake up. That paid off. Rating: 8

Replacements

Gus McCarthy scored the try for 20-19 after Ian Henderson had taken the ball and Jack Crowley converted for 22-19, Ireland winning score. All three came on as replacements in the second half. Rating: 8