Wales coach criticises Ireland’s ‘physical style of play’ ahead of Euros showdown

Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson has certainly played her part in promoting the European Championship play-off second leg against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

The former Canadian international is not a fan of Ireland’s style of play – or lack thereof – under Eileen Gleeson.

“Ireland are a good team, they are physical, direct, they get runners around the ball,” said Wilkinson after Friday’s first-leg in Cardiff finished 1-1. “We stepped back and allowed them into the game. We tried to beat them at their style of play.

“We are really looking forward to Dublin and making history in their home.”

That last comment will seep into the Irish psyche. Wilkinson essentially branded this Euros qualifier as “industrial kick-ball (Ireland)” versus “the beautiful game (Wales)”.

Neither is entirely accurate.

“It turned into a tennis match and not pretty football, I don’t love it,” she continued. “They got their draw and we’ll get more from our players next game.”

The zingers kept coming: “We matched their energy, and we get on the ball more and play, but what Ireland does is Eileen’s problem.”

“Even if there are tactical changes,” Wilkinson continued, “I think Ireland has a clear style of play. They got wonderful athletes, good runners, some top players but I don’t see [them do] much different from what they are trying achieve.”

As Wilkinson repeatedly criticised Irish tactics, Gleeson embraced the surge of support guaranteed from 25,000 fans expected inside the Aviva. Tickets are still on sale, starting at €10 for under 16s.

“I don’t feel like it’s on our shoulders, it is in our soul, this is our home,” said Gleeson. “We love playing in the Aviva. We love the crowd. It is magical.”

On Wilkinson’s comments around Ireland’s punchy, defensive-minded approach, Gleeson replied: “Whatever Rhian wants to say is up to Rhian. We are focused on ourselves. We knew it would be a tight game. We saw what we expected to see from Wales.”

Gleeson hopes that Ruesha Littlejohn’s long-running Achilles problem eases by Tuesday as the veteran midfielder was the outstanding performer in Cardiff.

In terms of income for the debt-ridden FAI, qualification to the Euros is believed to be worth €1.8 million, which would include €600,000 for expenses around Switzerland 2025 and a similar direct payment to players.

Last year Fifa flagged €28,000 for each player from the 32 countries competing in the group stages of the World Cup. The overall prize fund was €103 million.

For Euro 2022 in England, Uefa distributed €16 million for a 16-team tournament which pales in comparison to the €331 million divided among 24 nations at the men’s tournament in Germany.

Uefa published revenue of €4.32 billion last year, but they have yet to confirm the prize fund for Euro 2025.