Masters 2025: Tee times, TV details, weather forecast, players to watch

When is it on?

The first men’s Major of the year will begin at Augusta National, Georgia on Thursday, April 10th. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, winners of 11 Masters between them, will launch the tournament as per tradition as honorary starters. The tournament will run until Sunday, April 13th.

How can I follow it all?

The Masters is broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and NowTV all week. Featured group coverage will begin at 2pm on Thursday, with full coverage from 8pm. One of the best ways to follow the Masters is to download the Masters app, where every single shot of the tournament can be watched on your phone, making it unrivalled coverage to follow your favourite players.

What are the tee times?

The tee times will be updated here when they are made available.

How many Irish players are playing and what are their chances?

After the highs of four Irish players at the 2022 and 2023 Masters, we’re back to just two in the field – Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. On the plus side, they are also strong contenders to win the green jacket. McIlroy has been in excellent form on the PGA Tour this season, arguably the best player on the tour this season so far, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship.

It’s the world number two’s 17th Masters appearance and despite posting several high placings, he has rarely contended on the back nine on Sunday since his final round meltdown in 2011. Will this year be any different? Form suggests yes, but his mental block at Augusta may prove too much. Lowry has been in consistent form on the PGA Tour, without getting a win under his belt, and is up to 12th in the world rankings. On his 10th appearance, he will fancy his chances of being in contention.

Shane Lowry at Augusta National. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty

Who is playing and who are the favourites?

Scottie Scheffler is world number one for a reason and has won two of the last three Masters. The course suits him to the ground and although he has made a slow start by his standards to the PGA Tour season, he is the man to beat and is favourite at 4-1. You can get McIlroy at 13-2, then the 2023 champion Jon Rahm is third favourite at 14-1, although he has disappointed in Majors since moving to LIV Golf. Ludvig Aberg, who finished second behind Scheffler last year, and Collin Morikawa, who has been very consistent without winning, are at 16-1. Sadly five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods misses out with an Achilles injury.

What is the weather forecast for Augusta?

Nothing too out of the ordinary is expected weather-wise for this Masters, with below average temperatures early in the week, before a high chance of rain on Friday. The weekend could have some showers but mostly sunny. Wind-wise it is not expected to be particularly blustery at Augusta, which could lead to some lower scores.

What is the Masters winner’s prize?

The 2025 Masters champion will receive $3.24 million (€3 million), but perhaps most significantly, the winner receives the green jacket, along with a lifetime invitation to play in the Masters, a replica of the Masters champion’s trophy that permanently resides at Augusta National, and a gold medal.