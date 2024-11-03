Ireland’s Jude McAtamney makes his NFL debut for New York Giants

Jude McAtamney made his NFL debut for the New York Giants on Sunday. Photograph: Luke Hales/Getty

Jude McAtamney became the first Irish player to score in the NFL in 39 years when he landed an extra point after making his debut for the New York Giants on Sunday in their match against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

The opportunity has arisen for the former Derry under-20 footballer after kickers Greg Joseph (abdomen) and Graham Gano (hamstring) suffered injuries, allowing the 24-year-old rookie to be promoted to the main roster.

Neil O’Donoghue was the last Irish player to score a point in the NFL during his time with the St Louis Cardinals during the 1985 season.

Ireland's Jude McAtamney is GOOD from 31-yards - his first NFL field goal! pic.twitter.com/CO28f1BqgL — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) November 3, 2024

McAtamney impressed the Giants with his performances for Rutgers University in New Jersey and in April was signed through the NFL’s International Player Pathway programme. McAtamney joins Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan as an active Irish player in the league.

The Giants went into the game with the Commanders with a 2-6 record and trailed 21-7 at half-time.

McAtamney helped them close the gap to 21-10 when he landed a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter.