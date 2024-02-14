Daniel Wiffen makes history with gold medal for Ireland at World Championships

There can only ever be one first Irish medal winner at the World Aquatics Championships, and it couldn’t be more fitting that his name is Daniel Wiffen.

After already going where no Irish swimmer had gone before when breaking a world record last December, Wiffen won a brilliant gold medal in the 800 metres freestyle inside the Aspire Dome in Doha this afternoon, the 22-year-old from Armagh timing his race to absolute perfection.

Just because you are a world record holder doesn’t mean you’re having it all your own way, and Wiffen was certainly made work for his medal over the 16 closely fought lengths.

In the end though his victory was utterly convincing, his time of 7:40.94 a full two seconds clear of Australia’s Elijah Winnington, second in 7:42.95, with Gregorio Paltrinieri from Italy winning bronze in 7:42.98.

Winnington (23) set off at world record pace in lane eight, and was still in front at halfway, passed in 3:48.66; in second then was Paltrinieri, swimming in lane one, the now 29-year-old Italian who won this event back in 2019, and the Olympic 1500m freestyle champion from Rio 2016.

Wiffen however was simply biding him time in third, and after Paltrinieri moved into the front, Wiffen passed Winnington with ease.

With 100m to swim, Wiffen was just .31 of a second behind Paltrinieri, then moved up another gear, promptly opening up that winning advantage, with Winnington closing fast again to grab silver, having also finished second in the 400m freestyle on Sunday.

Irish swimmers have previously won three medals at the World Short Course (25m) Championships, in Shane Ryan (2018 bronze), Ellen Walshe (2021 silver) and Mona McSharry (2021 bronze), but never in the long-course Olympic size pool.

Wiffen was clearly up for the challenge, especially after finishing fourth in both the 800m and 1500m freestyle events at last year’s World Championships in Fukuoka. He also finished fifth in Sunday’s final of the 400m freestyle, and will return to the pool for the 1,500m later in the week, that final set for Sunday’s concluding session in Doha.

It was always going to be close, the eight finalists separated by just over a second in the semi-finals on Tuesday morning. Telling, none of the four swimmers who finished ahead of Wiffen in Fukuoka last year were in the final showdown, defending champion Ahmed Hafnaoui from Tunisia failing to qualify from his semi-final, ranked 18th overall.

It is exactly two months now since Wiffen broke that only world record at the climax of the European Short Course Championships, on the outskirts of Bucharest, when winning his third gold medal of the week, in the 800m freestyle.

After breaking that mark he was hoping to bring that form to the long course pool, and duly qualified second fastest overall from Tuesday morning’s five heats. Wiffen who also holds the European long course world record in the event with his 7:39.19, set in April of last year.

Wiffen’s world record time of 7:20.46 (short course being faster, given the benefit of extra turns) took a full three seconds off the previous mark set by Australian Grant Hackett, the longest standing record in the swimming books, belonging to the seven-time Olympic medal winner (including three gold) since July 2008.

Now, Wiffen has made further sporting history with a first World Championship medal for Ireland, and there can ever be one first.

“Amazing,” Wiffen said. “That was the goal coming into this meet, to win a world medal, and be on the top of the podium for Ireland, a first ever medal at World Championship level. That’s really cool to say, and I’m just really happy.”

He agreed too he’d nailed his race tactics: “Yeah, it was just about building the confidence in myself, execute my own race plan, which is exactly what I did.

“Hopefully I won’t get too emotional on the podium, but yeah absolutely ecstatic, my parents are here as well to see it, so great for them to see me win the gold medal too.”

Final start list:

Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), Kristof Rasovszky (HUN), Sven Schwarz (GER), Luca De Tullio (ITA), Daniel Wiffen (IRL), Victor Johansson (SWE), Mykhalio Romanchuk (UKR), Elijah Winnington (AUS).