Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Every year for the past 11 seasons, various German top-flight teams – usually Dortmund or Leverkusen or Leipzig – have attempted to challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title. And every year for the past 11 seasons, they have fallen short. Next Saturday evening, Harry Kane’s side travel to Leverkusen in what looks like, albeit in February, a crucial top-of-the-table clash. If Leverkusen – who have finished as runner-up in the Bundesliga five times without ever winning it – are to stop the Munich giants claiming 12-in-a-row and their 34th in total, victory next weekend is crucial. – Saturday, Sky Sports

Real Madrid v Girona

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have occupied the top three positions at the end of the Spanish La Liga season for 11 seasons in a row – the order often changed but not the teams. Well, this season has the most unusual of sides trying to muscle in at the top of the table – Girona. After a sensational start to the season, the thinking was the club from a small Catalan city north of Barcelona – with a home stadium capacity of less than 15,000 – would struggle to maintain the pace in 2024. Then, in their four league matches in January, they beat Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Celta Vigo, along with a draw with Almeria. On Saturday, first and second in the table meet at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium when Girona take on Real Madrid. The fairytale has to end somewhere, right? – Saturday, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports & ITV

Super Bowl LVIII

The biggest annual day in America sports takes place in Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada next Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a rematch of the final game of the 2019/20 season which the Chiefs won 31-20. Kansas City are defending champions, after coming from behind to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. Of course, this is more than just a game – Usher will headline the half-time show. – Sunday, Virgin Media, UTV & Sky Sports

MONDAY (Feb 5th)

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 9am-5pm – WTA Abu Dhabi Open

GAA – TG4 – Women’s Football League – 3pm Kerry v Cork

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 5pm-9pm – ATP From Marseille

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Roma v Cagliari

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Brentford v Man City

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

RTÉ 2 – TG4, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Feb 6th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Midnight Kings @ Cavaliers

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 3.30am – 3rd ODI Australia v West Indies

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Men’s U19 WC Semi-final – 8am India v South Africa

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 9am-5pm – WTA Abu Dhabi Open

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 5pm-9pm – ATP From Marseille

SOCCER – BBC 1 – FA Cup, 4th round replay – 7.45pm Plymouth Argyle v Leeds Utd

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – German Cup – 7.45pm Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 8pm Rangers v Aberdeen

WEDNESDAY (Feb 7th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Mavericks @ Nets ; 3am Bucks @ Suns

; 3am TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 9am-5pm – WTA Abu Dhabi Open

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 5pm-9pm – ATP From Marseille

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & BBC 2 – Africa Cup of Nations Semi-final – 5pm Nigeria v South Africa

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Mainz v Union Berlin

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – German Cup – 7.45pm Saarbrücken v Borussia Mönchengladbach

SOCCER – UTV – FA Cup, 4th Round Replay – 8pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League & BBC Three – Africa Cup of Nations Semi-final – 8pm Côte d’Ivoire v DR Congo

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 8pm Hibernian v Celtic

THURSDAY (Feb 8th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – Midnight Warriors @ 76ers

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Men’s U19 WC Semi-final – 8am Australia v Pakistan

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2pm Qatar Masters

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 9am-5pm – WTA Abu Dhabi Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.30am-12.30pm – Stage 1 Women’s UAE Tour

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, noon-3pm Kenya Ladies Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-1am Phoenix Open

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 5pm-9pm – ATP From Marseille

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10.30pm – Berlin Premier League

FRIDAY (Feb 9th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Mavericks @ Knicks ; 3am Nuggets @ Lakers

; 3am BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am – Las Vegas Teofimo Lopez v Jamaine Ortiz

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 8.45am – 1st ODI Sri Lanka v Afghanistan

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2pm Qatar Masters

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 9am-5pm – WTA Abu Dhabi Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm – Stage 2 Women’s UAE Tour

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, noon-3pm Kenya Ladies Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-1am Phoenix Open

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 5pm-9pm – ATP From Marseille

RUGBY – Virgin Media Two – U20 Six Nations – 7.15pm Ireland v Italy

RUGBY – BBC Red Button – U20 Six Nations – 7.15pm England v Wales

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Salernitana v Empoli

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Cádiz v Real Betis

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Marseille v Metz

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City

SATURDAY (Feb 10th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 3.30am Pelicans @ Lakers

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm Qatar Masters

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm – Stage 3 Women’s UAE Tour

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-3pm – WTA Abu Dhabi Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, noon-3pm Kenya Ladies Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Man City v Everton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Ipswich Town v West Brom

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.45pm – Men’s one-day Tour of Murcia

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Alavés v Villarreal ; 3.15pm Real Sociedad v Osasuna

; 3.15pm RACING – UTV, 1.05pm-3.40pm Newbury

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5pm Roma v Inter Milan

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & BBC 1 – Six Nations – 2.15pm Scotland v France

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Liverpool v Burnley

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-5pm – Men’s one-day Figueria Champions Classic

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-7.30pm – ATP From Marseille

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-11pm Phoenix Open

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Six Nations – 4.45pm England v Wales

GAA – TG4 – Hurling League – 5pm Wexford v Offaly

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Nottingham Forest v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Scottish Cup, 5th Round – 5.30pm Rangers v Ayr Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

SOCCER – LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 – La Liga – 5.30pm Real Madrid v Girona

BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 7pm – London Hamzah Sheeraz v Liam Williams

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Hurling League – 7.30pm Cork v Kilkenny

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Serie A – 7.45pm Sassuolo v Torino

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 8pm Thunder @ Mavericks

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Las Palmas v Valencia

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – 8pm Africa Cup of Nations 3rd Place Play-Off

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm PSG v Lille

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 11th)