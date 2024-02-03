National Football League previews: Eager Mayo can claim prized Dublin scalp

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SATURDAY

Division One

Mayo v Dublin, Hastings MacHale Park, 7.30 [Live RTÉ2] – Contrasting form from these teams on the first weekend. The All-Ireland champions were sluggish, especially some of their most experienced players. Brian Fenton’s turnover for Monaghan’s winning point was emblematic of the evening, which was a reminder of how ordinary they can look if not tuned in. Mayo on the other hand played with wit and purpose, handling the Salthill wind tunnel effectively and showing improved efficiencies on the restarts. Throw in impressive performances by Paddy Durcan and Fergal Boland and there was much to cheer Kevin McStay even if Galway’s engagement appeared partial. This will demand a big response from Dublin but on last week’s showing it mightn’t be there yet. Verdict: Mayo

Division Two

Armagh v Meath, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 6.0

Armagh snatched a one-point victory at home to Louth last Saturday night, having been outplayed for much of the first half, while Meath had to settle for a draw at home to Fermanagh. So, neither side exactly hit the ground running. Colm O’Rourke is working off a very young panel, and the Meath boss looks intent on building a strong physical middle eight, but Armagh are a more road-tested bunch right now and should bring a greater X-factor up front. Verdict: Armagh

Fermanagh v Kildare, Brewster Park, 6.0 [GAAGO BBC iPlayer]

Glenn Ryan’s Kildare struggled against a well organised Cavan defence last weekend and fell to a four-point loss, which places extra significance on their trip to Brewster Park because the Lilywhites arguably have most of the top teams in the division yet to play. Fermanagh deserved at least the draw they got in Navan but had Meath carried more punch up top then the Ernesiders would have come up short. If Kildare can raise their performance levels then there will be scoring opportunities for them to kick-start their season. Verdict: Kildare

Glenn Ryan: will be looking for a Kildare response to an opening loss when his side visit Fermanagh. Photograph; Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Division Three

Down v Limerick, Páirc Esler, 6.0

Down might well prove to be the top team in this division and Conor Laverty’s side started strongly with a five-point victory over Wicklow in Aughrim. Limerick, on the other hand, lost by seven at home to Antrim. With home advantage here, Down should make it two from two. Verdict: Down

Division Four

Carlow v Waterford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6.0 – A great start for Carlow in Thurles where they translated a dynamic counter-attacking game into three goals and both league points against Tipperary. Waterford struggled terribly against Leitrim and this doesn’t promise much better. Verdict: Carlow

Wexford v Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6.0 – Best off-field drama of the weekend as Laois manager Justin McNulty combines this trip to the southeast with his MLA duties on Stormont’s historic day. His team got a good, workmanlike result last week in London. Laois had a good win over Longford, more comfortable than the two-point margin would suggest and featuring a top-class display from goalkeeper Killian Roche. Verdict: Laois

SUNDAY

Division One

Derry v Tyrone, Celtic Park, 3.45 [Live, TG4] – Football’s northwest frontier isn’t the most obvious place for Coriolanus symbolism and Mickey Harte’s presence on the Derry line spices up an already appetising clash between the counties, who both opened their campaigns impressively. Tyrone in particular belied the pessimism hanging around them by beating Roscommon although a man short – Conn Kilpatrick misses this as result – with the evolving menace of Darragh Canavan at the sharp end. Derry enjoyed one of the great Ulster rituals, going to Kerry and taking the points. It was a good display even if an understrength home side got through them a little easily for the goals that kept the match in the balance – allowing for the faint air of incipient disaster that occasionally hovers over Odhran Lynch’s ‘adventurous’ goalkeeping. Verdict: Derry

Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park, 2.0 – Pádraic Joyce’s glum disclosure that he didn’t expect any of his infirmary of players to be discharged in time for this week underlines the challenge here for Galway. They were poor against Mayo, allowing for unhelpful conditions, and turned over a mound of possession, which was exploited. Roscommon’s second-half fade-out in Omagh was disappointing but Davy Burke may be able to call on some of the St Brigid’s players after their club final, as most of them returned to Sigerson action this week. Maybe Joyce can get Damien Comer back on the field, which would help especially given his recent history against Roscommon. Verdict: Roscommon

Monaghan v Kerry, Clones, 1.0 [Live TG4 app] – Monaghan’s much changed selection gave an electric display in Croke Park, their pace and movement tearing strips off a lethargic Dublin to bury – again – the notion that they might be consigned to a spell in Division 2. New goalkeeper Darren McDonnell gave a passable impersonation of Rory Beggan and the team was a model of calm and opportunism. Stephen O’Hanlon and Ciarán McNulty carved out opportunity for goals and encouragingly, Kerry looked susceptible to similar tactics from Derry. Jack O’Connor experimented with Tom O’Sullivan at centre back but the defensive impact was at times flimsy. Kerry though will surely not start as indifferently this week and, with a couple of changes, can raise their game sufficiently to take the points. Verdict: Kerry

Tom O'Sullivan: manned the centre back berth for Kerry in the opening defeat to Derry. The Kingdom will be looking for their first points at Monaghan's expense. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Division Two

Louth v Cork, Ardee, 1.0

Losing to Donegal in their opening game was no huge setback, but the manner of Cork’s performance in Ballybofey last Sunday must surely have been a concern for the group. Louth put in a strong showing against Armagh and were unlucky to lose by the minimum, so Ger Brennan will look to build on that this weekend. But a defeat here for Cork – they lost in Ardee last season – would leave John Cleary’s men in a precarious spot after only two games. Surely there has to be a suitable response from the Rebels? Verdict: Cork

Cavan v Donegal, Kingspan Breffni, 4.0

There was an air of satisfaction around Jim McGuinness last Sunday after he had watched his side chalk up a comprehensive 11 point win over Cork. Donegal had 12 different scorers, and they were without some key players – including Oisín Gallen. Raymond Galligan got his spell as Cavan manager off to a winning start over Kildare but there is some real momentum starting to build in Donegal and McGuinness will be keen to harness that going to Cavan. Verdict: Donegal

Division Three

Sligo v Wicklow, Markievicz Park, 1.0

A repeat of last year’s Division Four final as the two promoted sides meet here. Tony McEntee’s Sligo won that fixture against a Wicklow team managed by his friend and Crossmaglen club colleague, Oisín McConville. The Yeats County also came out on top when the sides met during the regular season league matches. Both teams lost last weekend, so another defeat here and avoiding the drop becomes the challenge. Verdict: Sligo

Antrim v Offaly, Corrigan Park, 2.0

Dominic McEnhill’s 1-6 helped fire Antrim to an impressive away win over Limerick last weekend, while Offaly lost at home to neighbours Westmeath. The Saffrons registered 2-14 against Limerick, which was the largest tally put up by any team in the division. Offaly will need to find more than the 0-10 they managed against Westmeath. Verdict: Antrim

Dominic McEnhhill: was in good scoring form against Limerick last weekend, notching 1-6, and he will pose a major threat to Offaly's defence in Belfast. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Westmeath v Clare, TEG Cusack Park, 2.0

Two teams with realistic promotion aspirations – both enjoyed winning starts last weekend. Clare are still readjusting to life after Colm Collins while Westmeath are hoping to kick on in Dessie Dolan’s second season. The Lake County appear to have more attacking options than Clare, though this is likely to be a very tight encounter with little to separate the sides. Verdict: Westmeath

Division Four

Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.0 – The two counties were relegated last season and both started the new campaign with disappointing defeats. Tipp introduced a raft of newcomers but they were caught out defensively by Carlow. Having lost to Laois, Longford have the additional hangover of losing defender Iarla O’Sullivan and this could prove difficult. Verdict: Tipperary

Leitrim v London, Avant Money Pairc Seán MacDiarmada, 1.0 – Leitrim cruised the trip to Waterford and will be favourites to prevent London getting back on the horse after losing at home to Wexford. Verdict: Leitrim