UCC Demons lift their eighth Pat Duffy Cup after beating Ballincollig

UCC Demons lifted their eighth InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup and claimed their first title since 2014/15, following a 82-68 win over Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU on Saturday at the National Basketball Arena.

Ballincollig led 22-19 after the first quarter and continued to keep their noses in front in the second, with Shawndale Jones jnr a potent threat, his three-point jump shot three minutes into the second quarter had his side 29-23 up. The American would have 20 points by half-time.

UCC Demons got level at 43 apiece after a pair of James Beckom free throws in third minute of the third quarter. Andre Nation’s response was a dunk to nudge Ballincollig back in front.

Demons went into the lead for the first time four-and-a-half minutes into the third quarter, 50-47, thanks to a three-pointer from deep by Tal Fam Thiam. And a big three from James Hannigan had the UCC Demons fans on their feet, they led 53-49. It would be UCC Demons ahead by four at the end of it too, 59-55, to set up a tense final quarter.

READ MORE

A turnaround jump shot by Seventh Woods opened the scoring, in the fourth quarter. A Tal Fam Thiam jump shot had UCC Demons 68-60 to the good four minutes in. Woods landed a three-pointer to put UCC Demons ahead by 12, 73-61 to bring Woods’ tally to 18 at that stage, he’d finish with 22.

Ballincollig kept plugging away, a Keelan Cairns layup saw them trail 73-67. Elijah Tillman, a forceful presence in the paint, came up with a pair of layups either side of a Jones jnr free throw, to settle Demons’ nerves and they were 77-68 up with 55 seconds to go and would eventually seal a 82-68 victory.

Speaking afterwards Seventh Woods, who was joint-MVP with James Hannigan, said: “The atmosphere was crazy tonight and my coaches fired me up, just told me to go out there and play my game and make shots and that’s what I did. We’ve been playing from behind this whole season, so going in at half-time being down didn’t phase us. We just kept our composure and came out fighting and it was that fight that got us the win today.”

It caps a remarkable return for UCC Demons, winning the insureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup in their third season back in the National League and second season in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League.

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU:

Nikola Roso, Adrian O’Sullivan, Andre Nation, Andrew O’Connor, Diego O’Herlihy, Sean McManus, Ciaran O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Sullivan, Shawndale Jones jnr, Luke O’Sullivan, Brendan Douanla, Keelan Cairns.

Head Coach: Ciaran O’Sullivan

Top Scorers: Shawndale Jones jnr 27, Andre Nation 16, Nikola Roso 10

UCC Demons:

Scott Hannigan, James Beckom, Kyle Hosford, James Hannigan, David Lehane, Tala Fam Thiam, Matthew McCarthy, Carelton Cuff, Cian Looney, Elijah Tillman, Seventh Woods, James Tobin.

Head Coach: Daniel O’Mahony

Top Scorers: Seventh Woods 22, Elijah Tillman 17, James Beckom and James Hannigan (both 13)