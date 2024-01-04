‘It’s unbelievable’: Luke Littler fast-tracked into darts’ Premier League after record TV figures

Luke Littler has been fast-tracked into darts’ Premier League as the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and Sky Sports attempt to build on the record-breaking momentum the 16-year-old has generated after his run to the final of the World Darts Championship.

Littler is arguably the biggest name in darts after creating global headlines with his performances at Alexandra Palace in the past three weeks. The Warrington teenager produced a series of spellbinding displays to reach the final and although he ultimately came up short in Wednesday’s final against Luke Humphries the publicity he created was unprecedented. The sport has acted fast to capitalise on it.

The final was watched by a total of 4.8 million viewers on Sky Sports, with a peak of 3.68 million: the largest audience for a non-football event in the broadcaster’s history, outstripping the Ryder Cup and the men’s Ashes, and comfortably the biggest figures the PDC has attracted.

Littler said during the tournament he felt his chances of inclusion in the Premier League at such a young age were slim but he has become impossible to ignore, with the PDC confirming on Thursday that he had been selected in the eight-player Premier League field.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Littler. “Obviously I got my first ranking money, £2,500 from the UK Open, and now I’ve just got myself £200,000 and I’m inside the top 32. No more developmental tour, this is it. In the Premier League and comfortably in the top 32. It’s crazy to be here.

“As soon as I came off the stage last night my manager pulled me aside and asked if I wanted to do it. I just said to my mum and dad, let’s do it. It might not ever happen again, just like I’ve come runner-up here, that may never happen again. I’ve got to take every opportunity I get. It’s going to be unbelievable. I’ve played at Alexandra Palace and Minehead but this will be an incredible experience.

“My parents told me it’s going to be tough, and I’m never going to be home, but let’s get on the road and enjoy it. I’ll probably have to take a break from a few Pro Tours, see how the first few weeks go, but I knew what was coming as soon as we said yeah to the Premier League.”

The teenager will feature alongside Humphries and six more of the world’s biggest players – Michael van Gerwen, Nathan Aspinall, Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price – in the 16-week competition. As he begins his first year as a professional player on the PDC circuit this year, Littler will now be a fixture on Sky Sports every Thursday from the beginning of next month.

It means Littler, who played behind closed doors on the PDC’s developmental tour for players under the age of 23 just a few months ago, will now take on the world’s best in arenas across Europe. Beginning on February 1st in Cardiff, the Premier League is held in cities including Berlin, Rotterdam and Dublin, with the final taking place at The O2 in London on 23 May. Having won £200,000 (€231,700) at Alexandra Palace, Littler’s earnings will rise considerably in the Premier League, with the winner claiming £275,000 (€318,508).

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the 16-year-old admitted his main preference now was to return to normality and spend more time on his Xbox. “I didn’t bring it because I didn’t think I would get to the final,” he said. “I only practise for half an hour a day, because I get bored and have my Xbox next to me.”

His well-publicised love of kebabs has led to his favourite takeaway in Warrington – Hot Spot – offering him free servings for life. “He’s a top lad and hopefully he’ll be coming back for some free haircuts and kebabs,” the shop’s manager, Hamido, said. “That’s free for life, no doubt.”

Further endorsements, sponsorships and publicity will follow, with Littler an invited guest to Manchester United’s game against Tottenham on January 14th and his Super League club, Warrington Wolves, promising a hero’s return when he next attends a game. – Guardian