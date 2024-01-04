Luke Littler - ‘I can’t wait to go back on my Xbox’

Luke Littler reacts during his defeat to Luke Humphries during the final of the World Darts Championship. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Luke Littler picked up a life-changing £200,000 (€232,000) and has became a household name after his world darts odyssey but more than anything now he wants to spend more time with his Xbox.

The 16-year-old became the sport’s youngest World Darts Championship finalist on his debut at Alexandra Palace before narrowly losing to world number 1 Luke Humphries on Wednesday but told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I can’t wait to go back on my Xbox.

“I didn’t bring it because I didn’t think I would get to the final. I only practice for half an hour a day, because I get bored and have my Xbox next to me.”

Incredibly the youngster only had to hit the double two to finish off racking up 124 for a 5-2 set lead in a final which was decided by the first player to seven sets but narrowly missed.

Humphries immediately hit double 14 to take that particular set before going on to win the match 7-4, and Littler admitted in his Good Morning interview that his mind went blank during the combination finish which caused him to pause.

He said: “I took out a 122 beforehand and my mind went blank and I had to stop my rhythm and I just lost it. I think the more you play, you know what you go for, what you set up and what you finish, you get used to it.”

Made for the BIG stage 😤



Those massive back-to-back early checkouts from Luke Littler 🎥 pic.twitter.com/LRNRPRUQeu — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 4, 2024

Littler said he did not believe the hype that has resulted from his Alexandra Palace exploits to result in more pressure from those close to him.

“I’ll take the experience,” he said. “I’ve got the fans, all the fans that have gathered around me. It’s crazy, it’s non stop, they chant me, the other Luke, they do all sorts. It’s non stop but you’ve got to get on with it.

“I’ve got a good manager and family who don’t put any pressure on me.”

Humphries is currently the opponent he has to target if he is to become the dominant force in darts that some are expecting him to be and Littler hopes to put an end to his winning streak at some point in the future.

Littler was full of praise for Humphries and said: “He’s just a top guy. There is a picture from five years ago when we played at a competition and he beat me, but all respect to him. He’s still on a 19-win streak and won the last four majors, so hopefully I can stop the streak somewhere.”

Meanwhile, he wants to inspire fellow youngsters to take up the game. His performances over the last fortnight have transcended the world of darts as everyone has wanted a piece of the teenager from Warrington.

And Littler, who left school with just one GCSE in the summer to concentrate on his darts, wants to be an inspiration to other kids.

Luke Littler watches on after losing to Luke Humphries in the final of the Darts World Championship. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

“I have caught a load of people’s attention,” he said. “It is just unbelievable, I hope I have caught lots of young people’s minds to get on a board and just try it out. If they don’t like it that’s fine but I’d advise them to give it a go because it is a good sport and once you get into it you’ll always love it.

“If you love the darts why don’t you get on the board and try and be like me or one of the other top professionals.”

“I have just got to be myself and be the Luke Littler I have been here for the last three to four weeks,” he added. “It has changed me a lot, I have broke into the top 32, I have got a bit of money now, which is going to help.

“Getting into the top 32 will definitely help me qualify for pretty much every event in the year. It’s a losing start to the year, but it is also a good start to the year. I will take the positives.”

- Guardian