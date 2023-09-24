Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

British Open
Taking place at the Centaur in Cheltenham, the professional snooker tournament is a week-long event. Defending champion is Welsh player Ryan Day, who defeated Co Antrim’s Mark Allen in last year’s decider. Among those in the first round include Fergal O’Brien and the ageless Ken Doherty. Apart from the small matter of £100,000 (€115,000), the winner will secure a place in the upcoming Champion of Champions tournament. – Sep 25th – Oct 1st, ITV
Ryder Cup
It’s that time again when some of the best golfers in the world get to play a team sport – with the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup taking place this week near Rome, at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Two years ago, the United States dominated at Whistling Straits, winning 19-9, and Zach Johnson’s side will be favourites to beat Luke Donald’s squad, which includes Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. As usual, the format is eight matches – four foursome (alternate shot) and four fourball (better ball) – on both Friday and Saturday, with 12 singles matches on Sunday. – Sep 29th-Oct 1st, Sky Sports
Women’s Super League
It’s amazing that next weekend is the start of only the 13th season of the WSL in England considering the huge progress the game has made in that time. Twelve teams will contest the top flight in the 2023-24 season, with Irish players in almost every squad – including Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey and Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe (Arsenal). Last May, Chelsea claimed the title for the fourth successive season and they begin their drive for five at home to Tottenham. – Oct 1st, 2023 – May 18th, 2024, Sky Sports
MONDAY (Sep 25th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Pittsburgh @ Las Vegas
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 6.30am-8am Tour of Langkwai
- SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm British Open
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-5pm Ryder Cup (news & previews)
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Coventry v Huddersfield
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
TUESDAY (Sep 26th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 0.15am Philadelphia @ Tampa Bay
- NFL – Sky Sports Arena – 1.15am LA Rams @ Cincinnati
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5.15am-6.45am Tour of Langkwai
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 3rd ODI England v Ireland
- SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm; ITV3, 6.45pm-10.30pm British Open
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-7pm Ryder Cup (news & previews)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4pm – CRO Race
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Sevilla v Almería; 8.30pm Mallorca v Barcelona
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Nations League – 6.30pm Hungary v Rep of Ireland
- SOCCER – ITV4 – Women’s Nations League – 7pm Netherlands v England
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Scottish League Cup – 7.45pm Kilmarnock v Hearts
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Juventus v Lecce
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – EFL Cup – 8pm Man Utd v Crystal Palace
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lille v Reims
- CRICKET – BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.15am England v Ireland highlights
WEDNESDAY (Sep 27th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5.30am-7am Tour of Langkwai
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-7pm Ryder Cup (Inc celebrity match)
- SNOOKER – ITV3, 12.45pm-5.30pm; ITV4, 7pm-10.35pm British Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4pm CRO Race
- RUGBY – Virgin Media Two & ITV4 – World Cup – 4.45pm Uruguay v Namibia
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Real Madrid v Las Palmas; 8.30pm Valencia v Real Sociedad
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6pm Villarreal v Girona; 8.30pm Cádiz v Rayo Vallecano
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Cagliari v Milan; 7.45pm Inter v Sassuolo
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Hellas Verona v Atalanta; 7.45pm Napoli v Udinese
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 5.30pm Empoli v Salernitana; 7.45pm Lazio v Torino
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – EFL Cup – 8pm Newcastle v Man City
- SOCCER – UTV, 0.05am-1am EFL Cup highlights
THURSDAY (Sep 28th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 6.05am-7.35am Tour of Langkwai
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-8.30pm Ryder Cup (Inc opening ceremony)
- SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm; ITV3, 6.45pm-10.30pm British Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-3.45pm CRO Race
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 3.45pm-5.05pm Circuit Franco-Belge
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Frosinone v Fiorentina; 7.45pm Genoa v Roma
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Monza v Bologna
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Granada v Real Betis; 8.30pm Osasuna v Atlético Madrid
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6pm Celta Vigo v Alavés
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & ITV4 – World Cup – 8pm Japan v Samoa
FRIDAY (Sep 29th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Detroit @ Green Bay
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 3.45am-5.15am Tour of Langkwai
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-7.30pm Ryder Cup
- SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm British Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4pm CRO Race
- POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 3pm-7.30pm; Sky Sports Mix, 9.30pm-2am US Open 9-Ball
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm 1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League Eliminator – 8pm Hull KR v Leopards
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Barcelona v Sevilla
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Strasbourg v Lens
- RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup – 8pm New Zealand v Italy
- GOLF – BBC 2, 8.30pm-10pm Ryder Cup highlights
SATURDAY (Sep 30th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-7.30pm Ryder Cup
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 7.45am-9.15am Tour of Langkwai
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Aston Villa v Brighton
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Southampton v Leeds
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Channel 4 & Sky Sports Arena – Super League Eliminator – 12.45pm Saints v Wolves
- SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm; ITV3, 6.45pm-10.15pm British Open
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports – La Liga – 1pm Getafe v Villarreal; 3.15pm Rayo Vallecano v Mallorca; 5.30pm Girona v Real Madrid; 8pm Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-2pm CRO Race
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-3.45pm Giro dell’Emilia
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 2pm Argentina v Chile; 4.45pm Fiji v Georgia
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Bournemouth v Arsenal
- POOL – Sky Sports Mix, 3pm-7.30pm, 9.30pm-0.30am US Open 9-Ball
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Milan v Lazio; 7.45pm Salernitana v Inter
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Tottenham v Liverpool
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich
- BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 7pm Caroline Dubois v Magali Rodriguez
- GAA – RTÉ 2 – Tipp SHC Semi-final – 7.15pm Thurles Sarsfields v Loughmore-Castleiney
- SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s National League – 7.35pm Wexford Youths v Shamrock Rovers
- RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup – 8pm Scotland v Romania
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Monaco v Marseille
- GOLF – BBC 2, 8.30pm-10pm Ryder Cup highlights
- TRIATHLON – Eurosport 2, 10pm-0.30am – Malibu Super League
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Oct 1st)
- MOTOGP – TNT Sports 2 from 6.30am GP of Japan
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-9pm Ryder Cup
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 11.30am Bologna v Empoli
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – Noon Blackburn v Leicester
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – Noon Reims v Lyon
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-2pm CRO Race
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s Super League – 12.30pm Aston Villa v Man Utd
- SNOOKER – ITV3, 12.45pm-4.30pm; ITV4, 6.55pm-10pm British Open
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports – La Liga – 1pm Almería v Granada; 3.15pm Alavés v Osasuna; 5.30pm Real Betis v Valencia; 8pm Atlético Madrid v Cádiz
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-3.45pm Famenne Ardenne Classic
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 2pm Udinese v Genoa
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Ligue 1 – 2pm Toulouse v Metz
- GAA – TG4 Club championships (TBA)
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – Premiership Cup – 2.30pm Harlequins v Saracens
- NFL – UTV – 2.30pm Atlanta v Jacksonville (from Wembley)
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 2pm Nottingham Forest v Brentford
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 3.45pm-5pm Tour de Vendee
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 4.05pm Lorient v Montpellier; 7.45pm Rennes v Nantes
- RUGBY – Virgin Media & ITV4 – World Cup – 4.45pm Australia v Portugal
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5pm Atalanta v Juventus; 7.45pm Roma v Frosinone
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Women’s Super League – 5.30pm Chelsea v Tottenham
- GOLF – BBC 2, 7.30pm-9pm Ryder Cup highlights
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 8pm South Africa v Tonga
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.20pm Match of the Day 2
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Kansas City @ NY Jets