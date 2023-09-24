Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

British Open

Taking place at the Centaur in Cheltenham, the professional snooker tournament is a week-long event. Defending champion is Welsh player Ryan Day, who defeated Co Antrim’s Mark Allen in last year’s decider. Among those in the first round include Fergal O’Brien and the ageless Ken Doherty. Apart from the small matter of £100,000 (€115,000), the winner will secure a place in the upcoming Champion of Champions tournament. – Sep 25th – Oct 1st, ITV

Ryder Cup

It’s that time again when some of the best golfers in the world get to play a team sport – with the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup taking place this week near Rome, at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Two years ago, the United States dominated at Whistling Straits, winning 19-9, and Zach Johnson’s side will be favourites to beat Luke Donald’s squad, which includes Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. As usual, the format is eight matches – four foursome (alternate shot) and four fourball (better ball) – on both Friday and Saturday, with 12 singles matches on Sunday. – Sep 29th-Oct 1st, Sky Sports

Women’s Super League

It’s amazing that next weekend is the start of only the 13th season of the WSL in England considering the huge progress the game has made in that time. Twelve teams will contest the top flight in the 2023-24 season, with Irish players in almost every squad – including Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey and Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe (Arsenal). Last May, Chelsea claimed the title for the fourth successive season and they begin their drive for five at home to Tottenham. – Oct 1st, 2023 – May 18th, 2024, Sky Sports

MONDAY (Sep 25th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Pittsburgh @ Las Vegas

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 6.30am-8am Tour of Langkwai

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm British Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-5pm Ryder Cup (news & previews)

(news & previews) SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Coventry v Huddersfield

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Sep 26th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 0.15am Philadelphia @ Tampa Bay

NFL – Sky Sports Arena – 1.15am LA Rams @ Cincinnati

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5.15am-6.45am Tour of Langkwai

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 3rd ODI England v Ireland

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm; ITV3, 6.45pm-10.30pm British Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-7pm Ryder Cup (news & previews)

(news & previews) CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4pm – CRO Race

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Sevilla v Almería ; 8.30pm Mallorca v Barcelona

; 8.30pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Nations League – 6.30pm Hungary v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER – ITV4 – Women’s Nations League – 7pm Netherlands v England

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Scottish League Cup – 7.45pm Kilmarnock v Hearts

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Juventus v Lecce

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – EFL Cup – 8pm Man Utd v Crystal Palace

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lille v Reims

CRICKET – BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.15am England v Ireland highlights

WEDNESDAY (Sep 27th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5.30am-7am Tour of Langkwai

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-7pm Ryder Cup (Inc celebrity match)

(Inc celebrity match) SNOOKER – ITV3, 12.45pm-5.30pm; ITV4, 7pm-10.35pm British Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4pm CRO Race

RUGBY – Virgin Media Two & ITV4 – World Cup – 4.45pm Uruguay v Namibia

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Real Madrid v Las Palmas ; 8.30pm Valencia v Real Sociedad

; 8.30pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6pm Villarreal v Girona ; 8.30pm Cádiz v Rayo Vallecano

; 8.30pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Cagliari v Milan ; 7.45pm Inter v Sassuolo

; 7.45pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Hellas Verona v Atalanta ; 7.45pm Napoli v Udinese

; 7.45pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 5.30pm Empoli v Salernitana ; 7.45pm Lazio v Torino

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – EFL Cup – 8pm Newcastle v Man City

SOCCER – UTV, 0.05am-1am EFL Cup highlights

THURSDAY (Sep 28th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 6.05am-7.35am Tour of Langkwa i

i GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-8.30pm Ryder Cup (Inc opening ceremony)

(Inc opening ceremony) SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm; ITV3, 6.45pm-10.30pm British Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-3.45pm CRO Race

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 3.45pm-5.05pm Circuit Franco-Belge

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Frosinone v Fiorentina ; 7.45pm Genoa v Roma

; 7.45pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Monza v Bologna

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Granada v Real Betis ; 8.30pm Osasuna v Atlético Madrid

; 8.30pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6pm Celta Vigo v Alavés

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & ITV4 – World Cup – 8pm Japan v Samoa

FRIDAY (Sep 29th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Detroit @ Green Bay

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 3.45am-5.15am Tour of Langkwai

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-7.30pm Ryder Cup

SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm British Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4pm CRO Race

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 3pm-7.30pm; Sky Sports Mix, 9.30pm-2am US Open 9-Ball

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm 1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League Premier Division – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League Eliminator – 8pm Hull KR v Leopards

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Barcelona v Sevilla

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Strasbourg v Lens

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup – 8pm New Zealand v Italy

GOLF – BBC 2, 8.30pm-10pm Ryder Cup highlights

SATURDAY (Sep 30th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-7.30pm Ryder Cup

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 7.45am-9.15am Tour of Langkwai

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Aston Villa v Brighton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Southampton v Leeds

RUGBY LEAGUE – Channel 4 & Sky Sports Arena – Super League Eliminator – 12.45pm Saints v Wolves

– 12.45pm SNOOKER – ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm; ITV3, 6.45pm-10.15pm British Open

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports – La Liga – 1pm Getafe v Villarreal ; 3.15pm Rayo Vallecano v Mallorca ; 5.30pm Girona v Real Madrid ; 8pm Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-2pm CRO Race

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-3.45pm Giro dell’Emilia

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 2pm Argentina v Chile ; 4.45pm Fiji v Georgia

; 4.45pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Bournemouth v Arsenal

POOL – Sky Sports Mix, 3pm-7.30pm, 9.30pm-0.30am US Open 9-Ball

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Milan v Lazio ; 7.45pm Salernitana v Inter

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Tottenham v Liverpool

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 7pm Caroline Dubois v Magali Rodriguez

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Tipp SHC Semi-final – 7.15pm Thurles Sarsfields v Loughmore-Castleiney

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s National League – 7.35pm Wexford Youths v Shamrock Rovers

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup – 8pm Scotland v Romania

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Monaco v Marseille

GOLF – BBC 2, 8.30pm-10pm Ryder Cup highlights

TRIATHLON – Eurosport 2, 10pm-0.30am – Malibu Super League

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 1st)