Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

US Open

The final grand slam event of the year, the men’s title was won last year by Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest player to claim the title since Pete Sampras in 1990. The now 20-year-old Spaniard returns to Flushing Meadows the reigning Wimbledon champion. On the women’s side, 2022 winner Iga Swiatek will be back to defend her title, with the Polish player also retaining her French Open crown earlier this season. - Aug 28th-Sep 10th, Sky Sports

Women’s Irish Open

The Ladies European Tour moves to Clare this week for the KPMG Women’s Irish Open. It’ll be the second year in a row the tournament, which has a prize-fund of €400,000, is held at Dromoland Castle. There will, of course, be several Irish players taking part, though much of the focus will be on Cavan’s Leona Maguire, who won the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan a few months ago. - Thursday-Sunday, RTE & Sky Sports

Eubank Jr v Smith

Chris Eubank Jr is out for revenge next weekend at Manchester Arena. In the first bout, Smith dominated, ultimately knocking Eubank out in the fourth round. The Liverpool boxer will be fancied to prevail again in the 12-round middleweight bout on Saturday night. The undercard on the night includes Irish boxer Dylan Moran. - Saturday, Sky Box Office

MONDAY (Aug 28th)

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm - Stage 3 Vuelta a España

TENNIS - Sky Sports Arena, 3pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Action, 4pm-5am US Open

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Salernitana v Udinese ; 7.45pm Cagliari v Inter

; 7.45pm SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier 1 - La Liga - 6.30pm Getafe v Alavés; 8.30pm Rayo Vallecano v Atlético Madrid

TUESDAY (Aug 29th)

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm - Stage 4 Vuelta a España

TENNIS - Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Action, 4pm-5am US Open

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Champions League Qualifier - 8pm Galatasaray v Molde

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Champions League Qualifier - 8pm Panathinaikos v Sporting Braga

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Champions League Qualifier - 8pm Young Boys v Maccabi Haifa

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - EFL Cup - 8pm Salford City v Leeds

WEDNESDAY (Aug 30th)

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm - Stage 5 Vuelta a España

TENNIS - Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Action, 4pm-5am US Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 4.30pm - 1st T20 South Africa v Australia

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm - 1st T20 England v New Zealand

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Champions League Qualifier - 8pm PSV Eindhoven v Rangers

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Champions League Qualifier - 8pm AEK Athens v Royal Antwerp

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Champions League Qualifier - 8pm Copenhagen v Raków Czestochowa

CRICKET - BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.15am England v New Zealand highlights

THURSDAY (Aug 31st)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm European Masters

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm - Stage 6 Vuelta a España

TENNIS - Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Action, 4pm-5am US Open

GOLF - RTE 2, 4pm-7pm; Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-7pm Women’s Irish Open

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 & uefa.com, 4.45pm-6.45pm Champions League group stage draw

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm – Women’s 1st T20 England v Sri Lanka

ATHLETICS - RTE 2, 7pm-9pm - Switzerland Diamond League

FRIDAY (Sep 1st)

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Italian Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm; Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-7pm European Masters

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm - Stage 7 Vuelta a España

GOLF - RTE 2, 4pm-7pm; Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-7pm Women’s Irish Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 4.30pm - 2nd T20 South Africa v Australia

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm; BBC 2 from 5.30pm - 2nd T20 England v New Zealand

TENNIS - Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Action, 4pm-7.30pm, 10.15pm-5am US Open

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Sassuolo v H Verona ; 7.45pm Roma v Milan

; 7.45pm SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier 1 - La Liga - 6.30pm Cádiz v Villarreal ; 9pm Almería v Celta Vigo

; 9pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 7.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Heidenheim 1846

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Nantes v Marseille

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Luton v West Ham

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Wigan v Salford RD

SATURDAY (Sep 2nd)

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Italian Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4.30pm European Masters

ATHLETICS - BBC 2, noon-2pm - Xiamen, China Diamond League

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Sheffield Utd v Everton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Sunderland v Southampton

DARTS - TNT Sports 3, 1pm-5pm; TNT Sports 4, 7pm-11pm World Seniors Matchplay

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 1pm Real Sociedad v Granada ; 3.15pm Real Madrid v Getafe ; 5.30pm Alavés v Valencia ; 8pm Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm - Stage 8 Vuelta a España

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm – Women’s 2nd T20 England v Sri Lanka

RUGBY - TG4 - Women’s Interpros - 2.30pm Third-place play-off ; 4.45pm Final (from Cork)

; 4.45pm (from Cork) RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 3pm Warrington v Castleford

TENNIS - Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Action, 7pm-5am US Open

GOLF - RTE 2, 3pm-6pm; Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-6pm Women’s Irish Open

UFC - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 from 5pm Ciryl Gane v Serghei Spivac

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Brighton v Newcastle

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Bundesliga - 5.30pm M’gladbach v Bayern Munich

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Serie A - 5.30pm Bologna v Cagliari

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-7pm Walker Cup

BOXING - Sky Box Office from 6pm Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith

SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier League - 7.35pm Sligo Rovers v Wexford Youths

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Napoli v Lazio

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Monaco v Lens

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Sep 3rd)