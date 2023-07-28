Mary Hannigan: David Clifford and James McCarthy among the best ever

Sunday’s All Ireland final will feature two of the finest footballers of this or any generation, Dublin manager Dessie Farrell describing James McCarthy as “probably the greatest we’ve ever had”, while Kerry’s Paul Murphy waxed lyrical about his comrade David Clifford. “He’s an unbelievable player to have in your corner.”

Gordon Manning and Ian O’Riordan heard from both camps in the build-up to the game, but Joe Canning’s thoughts are still firmly fixed on last Sunday when the Limerick hurlers competed their four-in-a-row. And he’s still marvelling at their “phenomenal” 73 per cent conversion rate. Cian Lynch, he writes, was central to it all, getting Joe’s nod for the man of the match award.

Ireland’s conversion rate at the World Cup was, alas, somewhat lower, Gavin Cummiskey reflecting on their defeat by Canada, while also hailing Áine O’Gorman who won her 119th cap in the game, putting her fifth in the all-time Republic of Ireland list.

Joanne O’Riordan talks to Irishman David Feeney who has been working as an audio description commentator for Fifa at the World Cup, the first time such a service has been provided for the tournament, allowing the visually impaired watch games independently.

READ MORE

In athletics, Sonia O’Sullivan is looking forward to this weekend’s National Championships in Santry at a time when so many Irish athletes are producing the form of their lives, among them Rhasidat Adeleke, Andrew Coscoran and Ciara Mageean. And Sarah Lavin is in fine form too, running the top three times of her career in the last month. Ian O’Riordan talks to Lavin ahead of her racing in both the 100m hurdles and 100m flat at the nationals.

Hugo Keenan is a bit speedy himself, but rugby rather than athletics is the beneficiary of his talents. With the small matter of a World Cup coming up in September, he’s enjoying his final week off before the Irish squad get down to work.

Gerry Thornley talks to the fullback ahead of an intensive build-up, although he’s no stranger to living in close proximity to fellow rugby players – he shares a house with Rónan Kelleher and Caelan Doris and lives on the same estate as Robbie Henshaw, Adam and Dan Leavy, Ciarán Frawley, Mick Milne, Will Connors and Jimmy O’Brien. As Gerry puts it, “it’s just as well they all get along”.

Telly watch: Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are in action at the Evian Championship in France – the fourth of five Majors on the LPGA Tour this season (Sky Sports Golf, 10am-1pm, 2.30-5.30) – Meadow posting a 69 in yesterday’s opening round and Maguire a 70. And it’s also day two at the final Ashes test (Sky Cricket from 10.15am), Australia are in good shape after bowling England out for 283 yesterday.