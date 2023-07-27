Harry Brook fires England but Mitchell Starc gives Australia edge on first day of final Ashes Test

England batter Harry Brook watches as Australia's Steve Smith prepares to catch the ball to end his innings on 85 during day one of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval in London. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

5th Ashes Test, Day 1: England 283 (54.4 ovs) (H Brook 85, B Duckett 41, C Woakes 36, M Ali 34; M Starc 4-82, T Murphy 2-22, J Hazlewood 2-54) lead Australia 61-1 (25 ovs) by 222 runs

There is an end of term vibe to this fifth Test. Not quite guys wearing own-clothes, or lessons swapped for quizzes and films, but a sense that six weeks of intense cricket has led to tired minds. On a green pitch, with skies bruised, floodlights on and a cross-breeze aiding swing, it made for a slightly frenetic opening day.

By the close Australia were 61 for one from 25 overs and could claim to have the edge in their quest to turn Ashes retention into a statement Ashes tour. They had earlier bowled England out for 283 in just 54.4 overs, Mitchell Starc finishing with figures of four for 82 from 14.4 overs that neatly summed up the carnage witnessed.

There was a late breakthrough for Chris Woakes, following a handy 36 with the bat earlier on by getting David Warner caught at second slip for 24. But with Usman Khawaja remaining unbeaten on 26, and Marnus Labuschagne a steadfast two not out, the tourists, while still trailing by 222 runs, had effectively repelled the new ball.

Five catches had earlier gone to ground during an England innings that rattled along at five an over but suffered mini-collapses of three for 11 in 22 balls, four for 28 in 55, and three for 22 in 20. Harry Brook, who top-scored with a crisp and brisk 85, was among the reprieved, Alex Carey grassing a one-handed effort just five runs into his work.

Pat Cummins was the bowler denied on that occasion and finished with misleading figures of one for 66 from 13 overs. Having finally won a toss in this series, the Australian captain altered the mood of a morning in which Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley had hustled 62 runs for the first wicket, actively showing his new-ball bowlers the ideal length.

Cummins looked one of the few out there with renewed energy and should have struck first ball when Duckett, on 30, saw an edge burst through Warner’s hands at slip. But once Mitch Marsh had the left-hander strangled down leg for 41, Cummins knocked over Crawley for 22, Steve Smith atoning for a miss off the opener moments earlier.

To mangle the old football cliche, it was a session of three thirds, a cramped Joe Root chopping Josh Hazlewood on to his stumps to make it 73 for three but Brook and Moeen Ali then steering things to 131 for no further loss by lunch. Brook was the aggressor, his unbeaten 48 featuring two whipped sixes and Moeen, usually a free spirit, 10 not out.

Things flipped around in the second half of their 111-run fourth wicket stand, Moeen pulling up sore with a groin injury attempting a run and so opting to stand and deliver. A whipped six off Cummins was the highlight – an uppercut four its nearest rival – only for the makeshift No 3 to be bowled for 34 by the recalled Todd Murphy attempting a mow.

This kick-started the second Australian surge, Starc bowling Stokes with a corker that swung away and having Brook caught by Smith at second slip chasing a wide one. In between came the second Yorkshireman to chop on attacking a ball too close to his body, Jonny Bairstow, with Hazlewood again the beneficiary.

This shift from 184 for three to 212 for seven looked terminal, only for Wood and Woakes to marshal a spunky counterattack worth 49 precious runs. But once this bromance built on chocolate digestives was broken by Murphy – Wood offering a repeat of Moeen’s earlier demise on 28 – Woakes soon ran out of capable partners.

The upshot was a curious total, 11 runs lighter than when England were inserted here four years ago but coming in 33 fewer overs. It would also ultimately be framed by the two hours of bowling that followed; a further cascade of wickets to demonstrate this was a serviceable first-innings score in a match contested by weary souls.

The chief difference, however, was that Australia continued a theme of the series by refusing to be drawn into matching England’s aggression. Just one wicket followed as a result, consolation for the hosts coming in the fact their opponents had not made huge inroads by the time everyone trudged off at the close. – Guardian