Ulster rugby showing ‘absolute disrespect’ to Grenfell victims by extending sponsorship with Kingspan

Ulster players will wear the Kingspan logo on their jerseys for a further year. Photograph: ©INPHO/Leah Scholes

Irish rugby side Ulster have been accused of showing “absolute disrespect” for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire by signing a new sponsorship deal with Kingspan.

The Irish building materials supplier has been accused of providing combustible material that contributed to the rate of spread of a fire that claimed 72 lives at Grenfell Tower, London, in 2017.

On Wednesday, the province announced a one-year extension to a sponsorship arrangement that sees Kingspan’s logo feature on playing jerseys and selected leisurewear. Kingspan also has a 10-year contract with Ulster that sees its Belfast home labelled the Kingspan Stadium until the end of the 2023/4 season.

In a statement, Grenfell United, a group made up survivors and bereaved families of the tragedy, has called on Ulster to cut ties with the Irish company. “We have met with Jonny Petrie [Ulster Rugby CEO] and his team multiple times during their previous sponsorship deal,” read the statement.

“We urged him and the board to cut all ties with Kingspan, including sharing with them a large file of evidence from the public inquiry about Kingspan’s contribution to our families’ deaths which speaks for itself.”

In December 2021, the Mercedes Formula 1 outfit backed out of a sponsorship agreement with Kingspan after public outcry to the initial announcement of the deal. Britain’s secretary of state for levelling up at the time, Michael Gove, was among those to call on Mercedes to rethink their deal.

Following the Mercedes incident, Mr Gove also wrote to Ulster in 2021 asking them to consider their sponsorship deal with Kingpsan.

The inquiry into the Grenfell tragedy has revealed a number of details that has led groups such as Grenfell United to call on organisations to cut ties with Kingspan. In December 2020, Kingspan’s former managing director Peter Wilson stood down after it emerged that the firm used out of date fire tests to market materials.

Kingspan has claimed that its K15 insulation product made up just five per cent of the insulation used at Grenfell Tower and that it was used without the company’s recommendation.

According to the Grenfell United statement, the evidence before the inquiry was “enough for Mercedes to cut ties with Kingpsan for their Formula 1 team in 2021. Instead, Ulster Rugby have decided to disregard these facts, and not just cut previous ties, but to extend their deal.

“We urge all supporters of the club to stand with us and demand the board reverse this decision. It is time that all teams across the sporting world start thinking about ethical sponsorship and not just money.”

In January 2021, Grenfell United first wrote to Ulster asking them to sever ties with Kingpsan. The following March, Ulster CEO responded to the letter, citing Ulster’s partnership with the company which stems back to 1999 and “legal obligations” that limited what he could say while the public inquiry was ongoing.

Mr Petrie told Grenfell United that he had been monitoring the inquiry “closely” and that he had engaged with Kingpsan on the matter. He said they would be reviewing the findings of the inquiry “in detail.”

In June 2023, the inquiry said that drafting of the phase two report of the process is ongoing. In an update on the inquiry’s progress, a statement said that the “chairman is required to write to those who are subject to criticism in the report under rule 13 of the inquiry rules and has to allow them reasonable time to responds to the criticism made against them. That process, which is entirely confidential, has no begun.”

Ulster Rugby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cavan GAA is also sponsored by Kingspan and has been contacted for comment.