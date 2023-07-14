Ireland Under-20s stand on the threshold of history in Cape Town

Ireland stand on the threshold of history as they take on France in the final of the Under-20 World Championship at the Athlone stadium, Cape Town, writes John O'Sullivan. Photograph: SteveHaagSports/Darren Stewart/Inpho

Richie Murphy’s Ireland team stand on the threshold of history as they take on France in the final of the Under-20 World Championship at the Athlone stadium, Cape Town (6.0, live on Virgin Media). No Irish side have ever won the tournament at this age-grade, Nigel Carolan’s 2016 squad came the closest, losing to England in the final.

When Ireland and France met in the Six Nations Championship match earlier in the year Ireland squeezed home 33-31 with a late Sam Prendergast penalty, a victory they’d dearly love to repeat.

Ireland forwards coach Aaron Dundon said: “[We have] gone back and looked at it [the match in Cork]. Our maul is a weapon, our maul D [defence] has come on since that game. It is going to be a big challenge [but] it is an area that we can target. They are a bigger pack now than they were with a couple of the players they have brought in. I think we are in a good position to be a bit better this time.”

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton faces an anxious wait to learn his fate following yesterday’s daylong disciplinary hearing that didn’t provide a verdict. There is a chance that it will be forthcoming today but also a possibility that it will be early next week.

“The Irish Times understands that the decision of the disciplinary tribunal will be communicated to Sexton and Leinster first, presumably in full and in writing, and that any media communique from EPCR would follow in the aftermath. There is a possibility that the process might be expedited, and the outcome made public on Friday, but that it is perhaps less likely.”

Joe Canning argues that ‘baffling changes cost Galway and Clare in their All Ireland hurling semi-final defeats to Limerick and Kilkenny respectively.

“The game started to change when Galway altered their approach. For half an hour they had pushed up on Limerick and really attacked them, just like Clare have done in the last couple of years, and just like Kilkenny did in the 2019 semi-final and in last year’s final. It is the only way to play against Limerick that will give you any chance of winning.

Denise O’Sullivan doesn’t do many interviews but Gavin Cummiskey spoke to her about her late father John, growing up and playing with the boys and her hopes for Ireland ahead of the World Cup.

Cliona Foley interviewed the remarkable Kathryn Dane as the Ireland scrumhalf continues her recovery from a terrifying brain haemorrhage at training one morning but counts herself fortunate that emergency help was readily at hand.

Brian O’Connor suggests that racing should expect more innovative promotion than the tired ‘star strategy, Sonia O’Sullivan writes about Wavelight Technology in her column, while Joanne O’Riordan ponders about what lies ahead for the Ireland soccer team in Australia in the group of death.

Johnny Watterson is still getting his Vitamin C from the strawberries at Wimbledon. In his weekly column he looks at the reality of war that mark a disquieting week.

