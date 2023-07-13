Johnny Sexton may have to wait until next week to learn outcome of disciplinary hearing

Johnny Sexton may have to wait until next week to learn the outcome of the disciplinary hearing into his behaviour at the end of the Champions Cup final. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

The outcome of Johnny Sexton’s disciplinary hearing might not be officially revealed until early next week. The Ireland captain had a misconduct complaint lodged against him following his behaviour towards match officials in the wake of Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle on May 20th.

Sexton, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Tuesday, did not play in the game at the Aviva Stadium due to injury but made his feelings known to South African referee Jaco Peyper and his match officials on the pitch after the game ended.

The Irish Times understands that the decision of the disciplinary tribunal will be communicated to Sexton and Leinster first, presumably in full and in writing, and that any media communique from EPCR would follow in the aftermath. There is a possibility that the process might be expedited, and the outcome made public on Friday, but that it is perhaps less likely.

Sexton’s hearing, by video conference call, before an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Christopher Quinlan KC, began on Thursday morning at 9.0am and continued into the afternoon.

READ MORE

EPCR, who submitted misconduct complaints against the Ireland captain and Leinster following what it described as a “thorough fact-finding and careful review” of the player’s actions and that of the club for not exercising reasonable control over their player, were not able to comment or clarify.

It’s 55 days since that Champions Cup final but any suspension for the player would be in matches, so any time elapsed would not be taken into consideration. Ireland have three World Cup warm-up matches, against Italy (August 5th) and England (August 19th) both at the Aviva Stadium while they also take on Samoa on August 26th in Bayonne.

Their first World Cup pool match is against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9th, followed by games against Tonga, defending champions South Africa and Scotland. Sexton intends to retire after the tournament.