France roll over Ireland in disappointing farewell in Tallaght

Maelle Lakrar celebrates after scoring France's third goal during the friendly against the Republic of Ireland at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Republic of Ireland’s farewell match ahead of the World Cup proved to be a damp squib as Vera Pauw’s team were beaten 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium. A rolled ankle for Irish captain Katie McCabe saw her depart early as a precautionary measure.

Gavin Cummiskey wasn’t impressed. “The third French goal was worse to witness than the injuries as it exposed a Republic of Ireland side that has built a reputation for being fit, dogged and organised. Maelle Lakrar’s second goal came far too easily. Failure to mark up from a Kenza Dali corner on the hour mark allowed Lakrar to stride into the Irish box and plant a free header past Courtney Brosnan. The 7,632 record attendance have come to expect higher standards than this off-colour display.”

Johnny Watterson decided to treatise on the state of Irish tennis and specifically the failure of Tennis Ireland to develop world class talent. It’s almost a decade since Conor Niland (129) and Louk Sorensen (175) were in the World’s Top 200 and playing the in Slams.

“Since those bright lights there have been no Irish tennis players involved in professional tennis at the elite level and it is something of an Irish sporting mystery as to why. Surface, money, coaches, facilities, support, culture have all been used to explain the great Irish tennis deficit at the professional level. But the bottom line is there are no Irish players in Grand Slams any more.

“There are none at senior level. There are none in junior competitions and there are none on the horizon threatening to do a Niland and punch into the Grand Slam events.”

Joe Canning has no doubts about what’s required of Galway to beat defending All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick. He wrote: “Every game involving Limerick is physical and Galway will need to bring savage aggression tomorrow. The way Galway set up will be crucial. If they approach the semi-final the same way they did the quarter-final I think they have very little chance.

“Against Tipp, they got a lot of bodies into their own half of the field, and snuffed out Tipp’s goal threat. That worked on that day, against that opposition, but Limerick are a completely different proposition. I’m convinced that the only way to beat the All-Ireland champions is to push up and put massive pressure on the ball in their half of the field. Don’t let them walk it out. Really squeeze them.”

Brian O’Connor argues that racing’s public funding makes regulation of the €2.5 billion industry by a private body anachronistic. “Crucial to that is the IHRB’s structure as a self-appointed organisation which this year will get €11.4 million of public money. It is a contradiction at the heart of an accountability deficit that facilitates a situation where a Minister can to all intents and purposes get told to whistle.”

Emmet Riordan highlighted the superb opening round performances of Leona Maguire and Lahinch amateur Áine Donegan, both of whom shot three under par, 69s, in the US Open at Pebble Beach.

“Lahinch amateur Áine Donegan brought all her links nous to bear at the famed Pebble Beach in Monterey, California on Thursday to sit just one off the lead after the first round of the US Women’s Open.

“The 21-year-old Louisiana State University student made light of the fact that her clubs arrived late, and that when she unpacked them the head of her driver had snapped off, with a stunning round of three-under 69. That left her one behind China’s Xiyu Lin and South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo.

“Among the later starters at Pebble Beach, it was an equally good day for Cavan’s Leona Maguire who made five birdies and two bogeys on her way to carding a round of 69 to sit alongside Donegan at three-under and in a share of third place.”

ON TV

GOLF: Leona Maguire and Áine Donegan will be in action in round two of the US Open at Pebble Beach. (Sky Sports, 9pm-4am)