Mary Hannigan: Stark contrast in fortunes of Ireland’s men’s and women’s soccer teams

Malachy Clerkin was among a group of 60 journalists and photographers who turned up for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup media day in UCD on Thursday. “You couldn’t even come up with it,” laughed Niamh Fahey when she surveyed the scene, the 35-year-old never imagining when she started out that there’d be a day like this: all eyes on a squad that is World Cup-bound.

The contrast between the fortunes of our men’s and women’s team is, of course, pretty stark these days, Gavin Cummiskey bringing news that Stephen Kenny is likely to lose his job if at least two points aren’t taken from September’s games against France and the Netherlands. A tall order.

In Gaelic games, Joe Canning reflects on Tipperary’s exit from the hurling championship and the likely rebuild they face in the coming months, while Seán Moran hears from Dublin footballer Cormac Costello ahead of Sunday’s quarter-final meeting with Mayo.

In rugby, John O’Sullivan reports on Ireland’s dogged victory over Australia at the Under-20 Rugby World Cup – but in less comforting news, Johnny Sexton faces a disciplinary hearing following his behaviour towards match officials after May’s Champions Cup final.

In light of the performances of several of our boxers at the European Games in Poland, Johnny Watterson writes about how the sport is a unique Irish success story. And Cliona Foley talks to shooter Aoife Gormally who is hoping to emulate the boxers’ success by qualifying for the Paris Olympics herself.

Sonia O’Sullivan looks back at Leona Maguire falling short in her efforts to win her first major, wondering if the pressure of having to lead from the front in the final round took its toll.

Joanne O’Riordan, meanwhile, is calling for male players to stand up for equality for their female GAA peers in the midst of their dispute with their governing bodies.

In cycling, Sam Bennett was left reeling after he was left out of his team’s eight-rider line-up for the Tour de France. “First I was shocked, then I was upset, and now a week later I am still processing it,” he tells Shane Stokes.

And Brian O’Connor looks ahead to Sunday’s Irish Derby, favourite Auguste Rodin bringing “vital star quality to a race in need of dazzle”.

Telly watch: It’s day three of the second Ashes test at Lords (Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am) and in golf, Sky have coverage from the British Masters (1.0 – 6.30) and the US Senior Open where defending champion Pádraig Harrington didn’t have the best of starts on Thursday (11.pm).