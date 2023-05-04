Liverpool step up attempts to buy Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton

Brighton are confident of striking a deal to sign James Milner this summer when his contract expires at Liverpool, who have stepped up their attempts to buy Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

An agreement between Milner and Brighton is getting closer as discussions continue regarding the offer to the 37-year-old, who made his first Premier League appearance in November 2002 and has played in England’s top division in every season since. He has made 27 league appearances this season, 21 of those as a substitute.

Brighton want to make Milner their second signing after João Pedro, who will join from Watford on July 1st in a £30m deal. The 21-year-old Brazilian striker has completed a medical and an official announcement will follow.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Mac Allister has led them to present details of their financial proposal and project to the Argentina international. Although talks are advancing there is no agreement for the 24-year-old, who is expected to leave Brighton. – Guardian