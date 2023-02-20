Angling Notes: Mara Media to launch exciting new marine leisure show

Mara Media is delighted to announce the development of a new and exciting marine leisure show ‘Ireland on the Water Expo’. The inaugural show will take place at the Eikon Centre, Lisburn on March 4th/5th, 2023.

Having hosted the successful Ireland angling show in Dublin for over 10 years, Mara Media believes the increasing passion and interest in marine leisure over recent years calls for a bigger and better show, celebrating everything that is great about being out on the water.

The show will feature exhibitors presenting a wide range of products and services in the marine sector from angling to boats, sailing, kayaking, surfing and water adventure parks.

For those interested in perfecting their techniques or learning about new products, the show will feature talks from experts in all areas of the marine leisure sector, while giving visitors the opportunity to visit the stands and chat to professionals on a one-to-one basis.

The aim is to develop the biggest marine leisure consumer show in Ireland, attracting visitors from across Ireland and the UK to enjoy a one-stop-shop experience.

Note: Exhibitors have the opportunity to take full advantage of the strategic marketing campaign, allowing promotion of your company across the Mara Media website and social media platforms. For further details, contact admin@maramedia.ie

Team Ireland’s new youth manager

The National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland is delighted to announce the appointment of Adrian Browne as the new Team Ireland youth manager.

As proprietor of Oaklands Lake angling facility in New Ross, Co Wexford, Browne has been part of the circuit for many years, accompanying his son, John, internationally on the world stage.

His task to deliver teams in all youth categories is immense and to assist him on the bank will be team player James O’Doherty. A development plan is already in place to engage up-and-coming anglers with those already established on the international circuit.

A series of youth development open days will be published shortly and anglers who put their name forward last year are invited to attend the first of the development days at Gaulmoylestown on Saturday, 25th February (expressions of interest closed on Feb 14th).

Those that missed the opportunity to put their names forward are now invited to sign up at ncffi.ie, to help determine teams for 2023.

Browne said: “Whilst I don’t profess to having all the answers, with the support of James we have over 15 years’ experience between us and are willing to work to provide young anglers with the opportunity. Engaging with our youth is the hardest task so I ask our angling community to encourage youngsters to [attend] our development sessions.”