Ireland make one change for T20 World Cup squad as Dempsey comes in for Raack

Ireland have made one change to the squad that secured a recent historic series win over Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup in South Africa. All-rounder Georgina Dempsey, who missed the tour in November due to exams, comes back in for Celeste Raack, who did not feature in the sub-continent.

The other 14 players are unchanged as Laura Delany continues in her role as captain. Dempsey and Amy Hunter will link up with the squad once their commitments at the ongoing U19 World Cup in South Africa are completed, while Eimear Richardson will also travel from New Zealand, where she is currently playing in the Super Smash competition.

Highlights of Eimear Richardson’s entertaining knock in the rained off clash against Otago Sparks on Friday.



Our Brave (W) are back in action this Friday against the Canterbury Magicians at Hagley Oval.#NDTogether #CricketNation #SuperSmash pic.twitter.com/nXhXUkT6SW — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) January 8, 2023

Ireland travel for a series of warm-up matches at the end of January before opening their tournament against England in Paarl, just outside Cape Town, on February 13th. India, Pakistan and West Indies are also in Ireland’s group.

Former Ireland international Kim Garth will also be at the tournament having been named in Australia’s squad. She debuted for her adopted nation in December.

Ireland T20 World Cup squad: Laura Delany (captain), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Ireland fixtures

13th February: Ireland v England (Paarl)

15th February: Ireland v Pakistan (Cape Town)

17th February: Ireland v West Indies (Cape Town)

20th February: Ireland v India (Port Elizabeth)