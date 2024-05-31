Man charged with attempted murder at Cork house on Christmas Day 2023

A man (32) has been charged with the attempted murder of another man in Cork City. Photograph Barry Roche

A man (32) has been charged with the attempted murder of another man in Cork City and with causing criminal damage with intent to endanger the man on Christmas Day last year.

Shane Casey of Shanowen, Rathcormac, Co Cork, was charged with the attempted murder of Billy Murphy at Mr Murphy’s house at Dyke Parade near Cork City centre on December 25th, 2023.

Det Gda Brian Barron of the Bridewell Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court Mr Casey made no reply when charged with the offence.

Mr Casey also made no reply when he was further charged with assault causing harm to Mr Murphy, production of a blade and causing criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said his client would not be applying for bail as an accused person cannot apply for bail on an attempted murder charge at District Court level.

Gda Insp Martin Canny said the DPP had directed the attempted murder charge should be tried on indictment before a judge and jury and proceed at the Central Criminal Court.

He applied for a remand in custody until June 5th at Cork District Court that would enable the State to tie in the latest charges with other charges, including arson, already against Mr Casey.

Judge Philip O’Leary granted the State application and remanded Mr Casey in continuing custody to appear again at Cork District Court on June 5th when he will appear on all charges.

At a previous court sitting in March when Mr Casey was charged with arson at the property on Dyke Parade on December 25th, Det Gda Barron objected to the accused being granted bail.

He said the objection was based on the seriousness of the offence, which carries a penalty of up to life imprisonment, and the strength of evidence, including CCTV footage, against Mr Casey.

He said the State would allege Mr Casey went up to the house on Dyke Parade and, knowing it was occupied, poured an accelerant on the front door of the house before setting alight.

The State would allege that when the fire burned out, Mr Casey opened the front door, entered the house and set a fire within the hallway at the bottom of the stairs of the four-storey building.

He said the State would allege Mr Casey exited the building and stood outside the open front door watching as the fire takes hold in the hallway of the historic building.

“It is alleged that at 6.06pm that he closes the front door and attempts to barricade the front door from the outside, using a piece of timber to jam to the side and then under the door.”

Det Gda Barron said the State would allege there were four people in the building at the time and one of them, a man, burst out of the building to try to escape the blaze.

“Shane Casey swipes at him with the blade twice, allegedly slicing his forehead. He has no choice but to retreat back into the burning house with Shane Casey in pursuit.

“The two can be seen tussling on CCTV,” said Det Gda Barron adding Mr Casey can be seen holding the blade and blocking the man’s attempts to get out of the burning house.

Three of the occupants of the building were able to escape but a woman was trapped in the upper floors and had to be rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade.

Det Gda Barron said he believed that if it was not for the prompt response by Cork City firefighters the arson attack would have led to the death of the woman trapped on the roof.