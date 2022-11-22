Former Irish international Kim Garth selected in Australia cricket squad

Kim Garth has been selected in the Australian squad for the first time. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Dublin-born Kim Garth has been named in the Australian cricket squad for their upcoming tour of India next month. Garth, who played 51 T20Is and 34 One Day Internationals for Ireland between 2010-19, moved to Australia three years ago to pursue a professional contract that was not available to her at the time in her country of birth.

Karth made her international debut aged just 14 and was named Ireland’s player of the decade for 2011-2020.

Since then, the all-rounder gave up her Irish eligibility in order to play as a local player in Australia, a move which has borne fruit as she has been named in an Australian squad with February’s T20 World Cup looming on the horizon.

Garth started off her Australian journey in 2015 when she trained with the Sydney Sixers as an associate rookie. She returned the following year expecting to just train with the squad once again but was thrust into a playing role when Australian international Elyse Perry picked up an injury. Garth went on to win two Big Bash League (BBL) titles with the Sixers.

She has since played for the Perth Scorchers before a professional contract with Victoria was put on the table, prompting the move to Australia and the decision to forego playing for Ireland in favour of spending long enough in Australia to earn local status. It is a move that has paid dividends thanks to Garth’s form. She was named player of the year last season for the Melbourne Stars and in this year’s BBL, she has taken 12 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 6.72.

“It’s a great opportunity for her to put a case forward for World Cup selection in the future and a great chance for her to be around the group and understand how the group operates,” said Shawn Flegler, Australian chair of selectors.

“Her performances over the past few years have been really good. She’s a new-ball option, but she’s got a great change of pace as well, she’s good in the field.”

Earlier this year, the professional contracts which were not available to Garth prior to moving to Australia were handed out by Cricket Ireland to the country’s women’s side for the first time. Garth was not approached about returning home since she her current deal with Victoria does not expire for another two years.

Ireland recently completed their first series victory away from home against Pakistan in the build-up to next year’s World Cup.

Should Garth make the Australia squad for that tournament, no reunion will come in the group stages with Ireland kept apart from the world champions in the draw. Garth’s first opportunity for a debut comes on December 9th in the first game of the India tour.

Australia’s T20I tour of India

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

1st T20I: December 9th, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai

2nd T20I: December 11th, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai

3rd T20I: December 14th, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

4th T20I: December 17th, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

5th T20I: December 20th, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai