Doherty on the relentless grind of English football; the crossover of Olympic sports

Scotland ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Ukraine in Ireland’s group in the Nations League last night, showing the difficult task ahead for Ireland when they face the Scots at Hampden Park on Saturday. In advance of that game, Ireland’s Matt Doherty is looking to put a lack of game time for Tottenham behind him in his latest stint in green. The right-back is bullish about Ireland’s improvement under manager Stephen Kenny: “No teams are blowing us away. If you look at Belgium and Portugal twice, we are giving everybody a run for their money,” he says. At under 21 level, Aaron Connolly is seeking to relaunch his Ireland career against Israel in a crucial playoff for qualification for the European Championships.

Elsewhere in soccer, the Premier League All-Star outrage proves much can be learned from dreaded Americans, writes Dave Hannigan in his United States at Large column. Tradition and history are great, change and innovation can be too, he writes. “Would the children who obsess over the Premier League be just as smitten by their heroes participating in crossbar challenges or skills competitions of some ilk? Perhaps it might be worth asking them before the notion is so summarily dismissed.” Mary Hannigan writes Kylian Mbappé's production company would be wise to back off the grim tale of Aminata Diallo. The former PSG player was charged with aggravated assault of a team-mate in an incident involving masked men.

In today’s subscriber only piece, Sonia O’Sullivan writes about teeing off on the golf course to appreciate exactly how other sports operate, as the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) hosts the inaugural golf tournament for the Make a Difference athletes fund. “I always thought it would be a fun thing for Olympic athletes to cross over and try out other Olympic sports. It’s the only real way to get a proper feel for what it takes to be an Olympic rower, boxer, sailor, cyclist, gymnast, swimmer or diver, if only for one day,” she writes. Leona Maguire will bring the X-factor to Irish Open’s return to LET schedule as the world No 18 and Solheim Cup star headlines the field at Dromoland Castle today. She is teeing of at 12.55pm. Meanwhile Joanne O’Riordan writes disability could not stand in the way of Mary Whelan, Ireland’s first female international basketball referee. Her story is extraordinary, symbolic of lending a helping hand and what sport can do for you in life, and documented in The Whistleblower’s Secrets and is one of true grit, determination, loneliness and difference.

In GAA, Westmeath have confirmed the appointment of Dessie Dolan as senior football manager. The 2004 All Star is expected to be joined in the back room team by his former Westmeath team-mate John Keane, but the management team was not confirmed at Wednesday night’s county board meeting. Ciarán Murphy writes we can’t take motivation of county players for granted when club comes calling as Michael Fitzimons and Ray Silke show what is good about intercounty stars lining out for their club. “On Saturday he was immense, a snarling, aggressive presence, getting into it with Shane Walsh in the first half, and then so utterly absorbed in the battle after the final whistle that he had to remind himself to shake Craig Dias’ hand as they walked, deep in animated discussion, to the dressingroom.” Meanwhile, in AFL, Laois man Zach Tuohy dreams of flying Portlaoise flag after AFL Grand Final success as Geelong Cats will play the Sydney Swans in the final this weekend. Now all that remains is for Zach Tuohy’s victory parade around the MCG holding aloft that Portlaoise flag.