Aaron Connolly seeks to relaunch Ireland career against Israel

Ireland’s Aaron Connolly is set to line out for the U21 side in a bid to revive his international carerr. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

From torturing Pepe on the Algarve to riding gondolas in Venice, if Aaron Connolly’s fledgling career is to be distilled into a mythological Greek character, the 22-year-old could only be Icarus, which would position John Morling as Daedalus.

This story is already well told. In October 2019, a 19-year-old Connolly scored twice on his Premier League debut for Brighton & Hove Albion against Tottenham Hotspur in the Seagulls’ 3-0 victory.

Allegedly, a star was born. Only three more league goals followed before a failed loan to Middlesbrough in January 2022. In between the instant fame and becoming tabloid fodder, Connolly won eight senior and seven under-21 caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring once for the latter under Stephen Kenny.

[ Stephen Kenny facing old dilemma of form versus reputation for Scotland encounter ]

Nowadays he is struggling to make an impact at Venezia in Serie B, on loan from Brighton, in a risky move that has yet to yield a goal in 187 minutes over five matches.

READ MORE

Morling, who signed Connolly to Brighton during his time as the club’s academy manager, along with Stephen Kenny and Keith Andrews are doing everything within their considerable influence to ensure that the Galway native’s high flying stint as a Premier League striker does not crash and burn into oblivion.

It was Morling, now in his capacity as a consultant for the FAI, who suggested Connolly revisit the under-21s set-up. Swallowing a dollop of pride, he is embracing the opportunity to potentially combine with Brighton’s latest teenage sensation, Evan Ferguson (17), as Ireland seek to qualify for their first ever major tournament at under-21 by overcoming Israel over two legs in Tallaght on Friday and Tel Aviv next Tuesday.

“I actually spoke to John Morling first,” Connolly told FAI TV. “I know him from my Brighton days. When he mentioned how big the game was I couldn’t wait to get involved, just to show people I am not taking playing for Ireland for granted.

“Maybe some people might have that perception over the last few years. It’s a chance to maybe help the 21s qualify for their first ever 21s tournament.”

People have this perception due to overwhelming evidence enhanced by Connolly’s own words. He recently admitted to being shocked at the difference between the irrepressible 2019 version of himself and a flat refusal to press defenders in the senior Ireland team that flopped at home to Azerbaijan in April 2021. Kenny and Andrews showed him the clips side by side. He has been excluded from every senior squad since as Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi accelerated past him and the injured Adam Idah.

[ Scotland’s enduring love affair with football has stood the test of time ]

“I was a bit surprised I was still eligible to be honest with you,” Connolly continued. “A lot of people have certain things to say about my career so far, but I think they forget that I am still eligible to play under-21 football.

“Yeah, I have made some mistakes, or so-called mistakes, or what people have liked to say over the last certain amount of years, so it is just a chance to go show people that I am ready to play, to focus on football and, like I say before, help the 21s.”

Jim Crawford’s team selection for Israel will be fascinating as JJ Kayode and Mipo Odubeko are beginning to take flight in League One at Port Vale and MK Dons, but injury to Liam Kerrigan suggests that Connolly can slot straight into the attack, just behind Ferguson. In an instant his career could take a much needed upturn.

“Stephen was the manager last time I played 21s. I played however many games for the first team. For now, my main focus is the 21s but obviously it would be nice to put myself in the plans for Stephen and show him that I am ready to focus and play for Ireland again.

“I know most of the boys from growing up so I am looking forward to the games starting and hopefully we can make a bit of history for the 21s.”