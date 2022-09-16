Roger Federer calls it a day; Shamrock Rovers endure tough night in Belgium

One of the greatest sportsmen of them all is retiring. Roger Federer will call it a day after the Laver Cup later this month at the age of 41 after 20 Grand Slams and a legacy that will last in the sport forever. “I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear,” he said. Style with substance, grace with athleticism, Roger Federer had it all, writes Johnny Watterson. “To see Federer play was not just a visual experience but to undergo a transformation of sorts. Permitting yourself to fall under his spell, it was to be drawn into a world of fluent movement and timing.” The Swiss star’s major wins came in all four Grand Slam tournaments and spanned 15 years as this article looks at the Swiss player’s Grand Slam title successes.

In soccer, Shamrock Rovers endured a tough night in Belgium as they were beaten 3-0 by Gent. Two goals down inside 18 minutes, Stephen Bradley will take solace that they only conceded one more. Bradley is confident Rovers can learn quickly from tough European lessons. “I ask the players to play that way in every game, so I take responsibility for that,” he said. In the Europa League, Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot as Manchester United beat Sheriff and earned a foothold in their group.

In her column today Lisa Fallon writes Irish women’s football is on the path to becoming self-sustainable. With the right resources, promotion and coverage, the game can hopefully become professional. “I’ve said before that I believe every League of Ireland club should have a women’s section with woman teams at every level that there is a male team. Every League of Ireland club should cater for men’s and women’s football equitably,” she writes. On the men’s side, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny disputes Jürgen Klopp’s claim over Caoimhin Kelleher’s groin injury as the Liverpool manager said the goalkeeper’s injury was not picked up by Ireland medical team. Meanwhile, Gavin Cummiskey has the Republic of Ireland squad formguide ahead of Nations League window. Stephen Kenny squad’s largely consists of players rewarded for either form or loyalty ... and a few lucky to make the cut.

In rugby, Josh Wycherley is ready to make his mark in the frontrow after catching Andy Farrell’s attention. The Munster prop has been selected to go to South Africa with the Emerging Ireland squad. Farrell believes that Wycherley is ready “to go” as he has been ticking the boxes since he made his 2020 Munster debut against Cardiff as a replacement for James Cronin. He again faces Cardiff, this weekend in Wales, in their delayed opening United Rugby Championship match on Saturday. Meanwhile, former Wales captain and rugby commentator Eddie Butler has died aged 65. The 16-cap Wales number eight died in his sleep on a charity trek on the Inca Trail in Peru.