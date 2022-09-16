Ireland manager Kenny disputes Klopp’s claim over Kelleher’s groin injury

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher makes a save during the Uefa Nations League match against Ukraine in Lodz back in June. Photograph: Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA Wire

The return of Robbie Brady is the good news segment of Stephen Kenny’s squad announcement, but the chatter on the conflicting reasons behind the absence of Caoimhín Kelleher is something you sense the Ireland manager could do without.

Kelleher played in all four of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures in June, but since returning to Liverpool for pre-season training he has been out with a groin injury.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has pointed the finger of blame at the Ireland camp for not diagnosing Kelleher’s injury, which is something Kenny has disputed.

“Caoimh felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and will be good after a holiday,” said Klopp last month.

Klopp subsequently mentioned that he had heard the ‘Irish manager didn’t like it,’ when Kenny was made aware of the German’s comments, before adding: “However, for us it’s like this: he got injured at Ireland and whoever was responsible for it in this moment did not pick it up.”

Kenny has defended his medical team and says if there was any injury during that spell of games then the management team were not aware of such. It had been suggested the injury occurred during the second Ukraine match.

Team doctor Alan Byrne – who has also worked with Steve Staunton, Giovanni Trapattoni, Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy – is stepping down from his role at the end of the Nations League campaign

“He has a reputation from being involved in 200 internationals,” said Kenny. “They always have medical notes on every injury, extensive notes, and we have no medical notes on Caoimhín from that camp. There’s no medical notes.

“If Caoimhín tweaked something in the game against Ukraine it wasn’t evident by his performance. He performed very well and done everything really well. I honestly wasn’t aware of him being injured at that time.

“He trained with Liverpool when he went back for pre-season and got injured, but certainly it was something that we weren’t aware of it. The good thing is he’s making good progress and is back very soon, and should be back for the next camp for sure.”

Kenny and Klopp have not spoken directly on the matter but the Ireland manager does not believe there are any lingering problems between the two camps.

“I’m sure we’re fine. We’ve got great respect for Liverpool. I’m sure it’s not an issue. I haven’t spoken to Jürgen Klopp but the medical teams have been in constant contact so that’s been evident.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nathan Collins heads wide of the goal during the Carabao Cup second-round match against Preston North End at Molineux Stadium. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Kenny also confirmed there has been no movement on replacing John Eustace on his management team. Eustace left in July to become Birmingham City manager, and Kenny said the coaching staff for this window will be Keith Andrews, Dean Kiely and Stephen Rice.

It is hoped Robbie Brady’s return can inject some fresh creativity to the side for the upcoming Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia. The Dubliner’s form with Preston North End has earned him a first recall since March 2020, when he featured in a friendly match against Qatar.

“He offers you different things, he’s a very creative passer from that position, quality crossing and he just sees things so early,” said Kenny.

However, there remain concerns over the lack of game time at club level for Matt Doherty, Séamus Coleman and Shane Duffy.

“It’s not an ideal situation,” conceded Kenny. “They are three players with a lot of experience who are very important to us. They’ve proved themselves consistently over the years. It is difficult not to play and then step up when you’ve not played for a long time. It’s not ideal, we’ll have to have a look at and reflect on when we see everyone in training.”

However, a more positive note has been the form of Nathan Collins, and many Ireland fans will be watching how he fares against Erling Haaland at the weekend when Wolves face Man City.

“Nathan has taken everything in his stride, it’s very impressive the way he’s done that,” said Kenny. “It’s a big challenge of course, taking on Manchester City and Haaland. It’s another step in his development.

“He’s played a high number of games for one so young, playing at Stoke and Burnley. He seems to be a firm fixture in Wolves’ team which is terrific. For any of our Irish players to be playing regularly in the Premier League, ideally it’s what we want. He’s shown the quality to do that. It’s a big challenge against Man City. I’m sure he’ll relish the challenge.”

James McClean’s inclusion in the squad is likely to see him close in further on achieving the milestone of 100 senior international caps. McClean has made 94 appearances for Ireland.

“You can’t guarantee anybody anything, you know,” says Kenny. “You never know what way football will go. I know he’s very determined and that is his personal goal. It’s a huge ambition to do that.

“He’s playing in a Wigan team, performing and playing a lot of matches. He’s always in the team, always declared fit. I’m sure he wants to continue to play. But there are never any guarantees and James would never expect there to be guarantees. So it’s still some distance away.”

Republic of Ireland Squad — Scotland & Armenia

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

Fixtures – Uefa Nations League

September 24th: Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Hampden Park, 7.45pm

September 27th: Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm