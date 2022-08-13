Irish women’s four crew win European rowing silver medal

A typically aggressive and determined effort by the women’s four crew has opened Ireland’s medal account at the 2022 multi-sport European Championships in Munich, with Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Tara Hanlon and Natalie Long winning the silver medal as the A-finals got under way on Saturday at the Olympic regatta venue.

It was an exciting race which saw the Irish boat take out the early pace and build a narrow advantage over Britain, the title favourites who won gold at both of the World Cups that they attended earlier in the season, in Belgrade and Poznan.

It was a brave and bold tactic by the Irish women, the silver medal certainly well earned. The British crew drew calmly alongside at 500m and by the third quarter of the race had pulled well clear. Sill Lambe, Keogh, Hanlon and Long kept to their own task and finished a clear second, the British boat clocking 6:50.92, the Irish 2.07 seconds down, with Romania coming through to take the bronze medals, 2.91 seconds down on the British.

For Lambe and Keogh the European silver also adds to their Olympic bronze won in Tokyo last summer, and it’s unlikely to be the last medal won by the Irish. This was one of 11 medal events on Saturday, with another 12 to come on Sunday.

The British four were impressive winners: in Poznan, they won by six seconds, setting a new World Cup best time in the process.

Earlier in the morning, the women’s pair of Emily Hegarty and Fiona Murtagh finished fourth in their final, both those rowers were also part of the women’s four in Tokyo last summer.

Romania were the somewhat surprising winners here, the pair of Ioana Vrinceanu and Denisa Tilvescu, celebrating her 26th birthday, overtaking Britain late on, with both rowers formerly part of the Romanian eight.

Their time was 7:34.41, 1.79 seconds ahead of Britain’s Emily Ford and Esme Booth. The Irish pair were 10.72 seconds down in fourth place. Croatia and Greece finished fifth and sixth.

Some of the other finals were surprising low-key, the men’s lightweight quadruple sculls, had only two crews, Italy and Germany.

On Sunday, Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan will look to add another medal to their collection in the lightweight double sculls.

Also on Sunday, the women’s single sculls A final also has Aoife Casey, the PR2 mixed double sculls final features Steven McGovern and Katie O’Brien, and finally the women’s lightweight double sculls A final includes Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen.

Irish crew final times (all times Irish)

Sunday —

10:36 Women’s single sculls A final (Aoife Casey)

10:52: PR2 Mixed double sculls final (Steven McGovern and Katie O’Brien)

11.26: Men’s lightweight double sculls A final (Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy)

11.43: Women’s lightweight double sculls A final (Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen)