Stephen Kenny responds to Jurgen Klopp’s criticism; IABA faces a €75,000 shortfall

Stephen Kenny says he’s surprised by Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of the FAI medical staff over the handling of Caoimhín Kelleher’s groin injury. Talking at a media briefing before the new season, where the Irish manager spoke about Aaron Connolly, Shane Duffy and Matt Doherty’s club situations, Kenny explained: “If Caoimhín wasn’t right, I would have selected Mark with full confidence. That was a surprise to me to see that.” St Patrick’s Athletic arrive in Bulgaria with CSKA Sofia in “civil war” — Robert O’Connor reports on the situation in advance of tomorrow night’s Europa Conference League qualifier.

The withholding of 15 per cent of funding to Irish boxing following the organisation’s refusal to adopt modern governance structures will cost them €75,000. Johnny Watterson reports that members overwhelmingly voted against proposals for change at an emergency general meeting in Roscommon despite being warned by Sports Minister Jack Chambers. Funding to boxers who hope to qualify for the next Olympic Games is not expected to be affected.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane believes there is “not a whole lot” they need to improve on to get back into top form after four losses in their last five Tests. Ireland’s historic 2-1 series win in New Zealand last month put head coach Ian Foster under enormous pressure: “In the last Test (against Ireland),” says Cane, “we lost by 10 points (32-22) but we let them score two rolling-maul tries, which for an All Black pack is something we don’t see as acceptable. Fix that and it is one big thing we have sorted out.”

Meanwhile, Cork manager Matthew Twomey is under no illusions that an improvement is necessary if his team are to beat Kilkenny in Sunday’s All-Ireland camogie final, following a sup-par semi-final performance against Waterford.