State’s new research agency chief Diarmuid O’Brien comes with strong track record and deep experience

Diarmuid O’Brien has pledged to build Research Ireland into an agency 'that supports talented researchers'. Photograph: The Irish Times

Research Ireland, the State agency responsible for supporting research and innovation, has appointed Dr Diarmuid O’Brien as chief executive, a scientist based in Cambridge University with a strong record in enterprise development.

He takes over at the helm of the new body, also known as Taighde Éireann, that was formed last year by combining Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) with the Irish Research Council.

The appointment ends a turbulent period at the State’s main research funding agency, which has an annual budget above €300 million, that revolved around the role of Prof Philip Nolan. His contract as chief executive was terminated by the SFI board last May, though the Government had appointed him as chief executive-designate of the new agency.

Prof Nolan brought a High Court action challenging his dismissal, claiming he had not been granted fair procedures following allegations of inappropriate behaviour made in protected disclosures by five senior staff members.

A settlement was reached in December when SFI said its termination of his contract was “never intended to imply any finding of wrongdoing on his part”. It told the Court of Appeal the litigation had been “damaging to the reputations of all parties” but added it was pleased it had been brought to a conclusion.

Dr O’Brien has a strong track record with 20 years of senior experience at third level after completing a science of materials degree at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and a doctorate at the University of Sheffield on polymer electroluminescence.

“He is a highly accomplished senior leader with a deep commitment to research and innovation,” said Minister for Research James Lawless.

The agency is central to delivery of the Government‘s research and innovation strategy – Impact 2030, which coincides with a much-changed science policy to the one that fostered development of “the knowledge economy” over the past 20 years.

The new priorities are focused on challenges and opportunities for the economy and society, embracing digital technologies, artificial intelligence , semiconductors, renewable energy, food security, medtech and healthcare (including the ageing population), which will be set out under a new funding mechanism incorporated into a revised National Development Plan.

Dr O’Brien joins from the role of pro-vice-chancellor for innovation at Cambridge University. He was previously head of Cambridge Enterprise and had several roles at TCD over 15 years, including as its first chief innovation and enterprise officer.

He brings extensive experience in leading a variety of research, innovation and cultural activities in partnership with universities, global companies, investors, high-potential start-ups, cultural organisations and government.

This includes managing research institutes, developing new university campuses, creating accelerator programmes, forming large-scale industry research partnerships, creating cultural centres, implementing new translational research infrastructure, raising venture capital funds, and licensing intellectual property.

In many ways, this is the new frontier of research, though Research Ireland will also endeavour to support fundamental research, a key driver of innovation and new technologies.

Dr O’Brien, who is to join Research Ireland in September, has pledged to build it into an agency “that supports talented researchers, shapes Ireland’s research and innovation landscape, and delivers outcomes that contribute to a sustainable and prosperous future for Ireland’s economy and society”.

In highlighting the agency’s critical role, Mr Lawless said: “At this time, it is crucial that Ireland capitalises on all available opportunities. We must leverage our strengths in people, connectivity and curiosity by continuing to support development of new knowledge, talented researchers and innovators.”

He expressed satisfaction that Research Ireland had overcome “teething troubles”.

“Once the new CEO [chief executive] is in place, I look forward to exchanging views on the future direction of our research landscape,” he said.