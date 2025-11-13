Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare from €320,000

New to the market in Ballsbridge, Cherrywood, Dublin 1 and Kill

Cherryood four-bed
Cherryood four-bed
Jessica Doyle
Thu Nov 13 2025 - 05:002 MIN READ

6 Mercer Avenue, Cherrywood, Dublin 18

€895,000, DNG

This semidetached four-bedroom home was built in 2022 and is laid out over three floors. Extending to 193sq m (2,077sq ft), it features spacious, modern interiors including a study, a large attic and a bright kitchen/diningroom. It’s less than a 10-minute walk to the green-line Luas stop at Laughanstown for a 40-minute commute to Dublin city centre. It has access to the M50 and N11 nearby. Ber A2

  • On view: By appointment at dng.ie
Ballsbridge apartment
Ballsbridge apartment

1 Ailesbury Oaks, Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€575,000, Lansdowne Partnership

This two-bed ground-floor apartment is situated in an established building within gated grounds in south Dublin’s embassy belt. Extending to 88sq m (947sq ft), it is laid out with an entrance hall leading to two double bedrooms, a bathroom, a separate kitchen and a living/diningroom with floor to-ceiling-sliding doors opening out to a south-facing balcony overlooking the grounds. It is a short walk from shops and restaurants in Ballsbridge. Ber D1

  • On view: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie
Updated bungalow in Kill
Updated bungalow in Kill

1095 Hartwell Upper, Kill, Co Kildare

€545,000, Smyth Naas

This recently updated two-bedroom bungalow comes to the market just outside Kill town, a 10-minute drive from Naas. Extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft), it features a spacious kitchen/diningroom to the rear leading to a bright sunroom area, which would make the perfect reading nook. It also features a separate studio, which would make a great home office or guest room. Ber C2

READ MORE

RTÉ’s Radio 1 reboot: ‘We weren’t aware that this level of a shake-up was on the cards’

Meet the retirees whose hobby is watching Irish court trials: ‘It’s fascinating and costs nothing’

100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat around Ireland for winter 2025

A night in Dublin city centre: Is this a night-time economy or just a pub crawl capital?

  • On view: By appointment at smythnaas.ie
Ballsbridge four-bed
Ballsbridge four-bed

69 Merrion Village, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€1.25m, Owen Reilly

This detached four-bed home is in a gated Ballsbridge development. It is located just off Merrion Road, opposite St Vincent’s hospital and walking distance from amenities and transport links to the city centre. Extending to 193sq m (2,077sq ft), the home features four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, an updated galley kitchen and a south-facing garden. It is in great condition with some rooms requiring a cosmetic refresh. Ber D1

  • On view: By appointment at ownereilly.ie
Dublin 1 apartment
Dublin 1 apartment

36 Portland Lock, Portland Place, Dublin 1

€320,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This second-floor two-bed apartment overlooks the Royal Canal just off Dorset Street in Dublin city, just down the road from Croke Park. Extending to 65sq m (700sq ft), the property features two double bedrooms and a kitchen/living space with an inset balcony from where you can see a mix of nature and city life unfolding. It has a yearly management fee of €1,800. It is just a 15-minute walk from upper O’Connell Street. Ber C2

  • On view: By appointment at kbd.ie
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions