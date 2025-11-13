Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare from €320,000

6 Mercer Avenue, Cherrywood, Dublin 18

€895,000, DNG

This semidetached four-bedroom home was built in 2022 and is laid out over three floors. Extending to 193sq m (2,077sq ft), it features spacious, modern interiors including a study, a large attic and a bright kitchen/diningroom. It’s less than a 10-minute walk to the green-line Luas stop at Laughanstown for a 40-minute commute to Dublin city centre. It has access to the M50 and N11 nearby. Ber A2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Ballsbridge apartment

1 Ailesbury Oaks, Ailesbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€575,000, Lansdowne Partnership

This two-bed ground-floor apartment is situated in an established building within gated grounds in south Dublin’s embassy belt. Extending to 88sq m (947sq ft), it is laid out with an entrance hall leading to two double bedrooms, a bathroom, a separate kitchen and a living/diningroom with floor to-ceiling-sliding doors opening out to a south-facing balcony overlooking the grounds. It is a short walk from shops and restaurants in Ballsbridge. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

Updated bungalow in Kill

1095 Hartwell Upper, Kill, Co Kildare

€545,000, Smyth Naas

This recently updated two-bedroom bungalow comes to the market just outside Kill town, a 10-minute drive from Naas. Extending to 98sq m (1,055sq ft), it features a spacious kitchen/diningroom to the rear leading to a bright sunroom area, which would make the perfect reading nook. It also features a separate studio, which would make a great home office or guest room. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at smythnaas.ie

Ballsbridge four-bed

69 Merrion Village, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€1.25m, Owen Reilly

This detached four-bed home is in a gated Ballsbridge development. It is located just off Merrion Road, opposite St Vincent’s hospital and walking distance from amenities and transport links to the city centre. Extending to 193sq m (2,077sq ft), the home features four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, an updated galley kitchen and a south-facing garden. It is in great condition with some rooms requiring a cosmetic refresh. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at ownereilly.ie

Dublin 1 apartment

36 Portland Lock, Portland Place, Dublin 1

€320,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This second-floor two-bed apartment overlooks the Royal Canal just off Dorset Street in Dublin city, just down the road from Croke Park. Extending to 65sq m (700sq ft), the property features two double bedrooms and a kitchen/living space with an inset balcony from where you can see a mix of nature and city life unfolding. It has a yearly management fee of €1,800. It is just a 15-minute walk from upper O’Connell Street. Ber C2