Double-fronted redbrick nestled between Ranelagh and Donnybrook for €2.75m

Address : Ard Lui, 100 Sandford Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €2,750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Sandford Road in Dublin 6 is a long stretch of redbrick and period properties that is lined with mature trees and framed by the hum of Ranelagh to one side and the calmer order of Donnybrook to the other.

Georgian and Victorian homes sit shoulder to shoulder with later designs, and among them, a selection of small commercial units that ensures the locals are well served.

Set back discreetly from the road, number 100 is a handsome detached redbrick built in 1927 by JJ Robinson in a period that bridged the grandeur of earlier architecture and the more practical modernism to come. Different owners have come and gone in the intervening years, with the property in bedsits at one point in its lifetime, but it has long been converted back into a family home.

With electric gates adding an extra layer of privacy, number 100 is double-fronted and standing to attention for the market. It has been extended, refurbished and modernised, and is now for sale through Sherry Fitzgerald seeking €2.75 million.

The house, extending to 285sq m (3,068sq ft), has a wide hallway running through the centre with warm timber floors and simple, elegant detailing. To one side, a compact study offers a quiet retreat from the rest of the household providing an ideal space for remote working. There’s a guest bathroom behind this and built-in understairs storage neatly integrated into the design.

To the right, three interconnecting reception rooms create flexibility allowing spaces to be opened up for larger gatherings or closed off for quieter moments. The front sittingroom, with its bay window overlooking the garden, has an open fireplace.

The livingroom in the middle also has a fireplace that is flanked by shelving. From here, a pair of glazed doors leads into a more casual TV room, which in turn connects to the kitchen.

The open-plan kitchen and dining area is arranged over two levels, with the upper space accommodating the kitchen itself with a breakfast bar and dining area, while the lower level provides a relaxed family room.

In summer, the concertina doors open wide to the garden, extending the living space outdoors; in winter, a solid-fuel burner comes into its own.

Entrance hall

Sittingroom

Livingroom

TV room

Kitchen

Family room

Bedroom

Bathroom

Rear garden

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, two of them en suite, while the remaining rooms share a family bathroom. The attic offers potential for conversion should additional space be needed.

Outside, the back garden has a paved patio just beyond the kitchen with steps down to a neat lawn bordered by plants. At the far end stands a block-built garden room, with the grounds of Muckross Park College over the wall, so no danger of it being overlooked.

The property comes with a C2 Ber rating and is equipped with an EV-charging point in the front driveway.

Ranelagh and Donnybrook are each an easy walk from number 100, with UCD’s Belfield campus only slightly further afield.

Local life in this part of Dublin 6 tends to revolve around cafes, delicatessen and long-established neighbourhood shops, while the area’s roster of elite schools and sports clubs underline its family appeal.