Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Meath from €375,000

Torrin, Trim Road, Enfield, Co Meath

€850,000, Coonan Property

This four-bedroom detached house, extending to 303sq m (3,261sq ft), is a two-minute walk from Enfield train station and five minutes from the town centre. It boasts immaculate neutral interiors and features a bright kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear, which opens out to the landscaped back garden. Upstairs are four generous bedrooms, and the main suite has a long walk-in wardrobe with built-in cabinetry and a shower room. There is also a playroom, mudroom and converted attic. Ber A2

49 Shelmartin Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3

€585,000, Sherry FitzGerald

A 1920s end-terrace home extending to 90sq m (969sq ft) in move-in condition. It features two reception rooms as well and an updated kitchen to the rear of the ground floor. There are two doubles and one single bedroom upstairs, two of which have fireplaces, and a modern bathroom. As well as a railed yard to the front, there is a small garden to the rear laid in wood-effect decking, ideal for entertaining. Ber D2

10 Station Court Hall, Coolmine, Dublin 15

€375,000, Lansdowne Partnership

This three-bedroom duplex home is set over two floors with a ground-floor entrance. Extending to 105sq m (1,130sq ft), it has a spacious living/dining space on the ground floor, opening out to a private south-facing terrace, off which is a small kitchen. Two bedrooms and a bathroom also lie on the first floor, with the bright en suite main bedroom upstairs. The property would benefit from a cosmetic update. It is just a five-minute walk from Coolmine train station. Ber D2

11 Whitechurch Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€425,000, DNG

This two-bedroom one-story home measures 66sq m (710sq ft), and has a separate block-built garden room. With a driveway and lawn to the front, it features a bright and modern kitchen/dining/living space; the dining space to the rear is filled with light with a roof light and a picture window and French doors overlooking the private back garden. Both bedrooms are doubles, and the shower room has modern fittings. Ber C2

31 Warrenhouse Road, Baldoyle, Dublin 13

€650,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Semidetached four-bedroom home extending to 125sq m (1,2345sq ft), plus a converted attic. It features a stylish built-in shoe and coat storage unit in the hallway, as well as a contemporary kitchen with light grey units offset by black handles. A bright seating area opens out to the back garden, which is paved and has two steel sheds to the rear. It is walking distance from the sea, Baldoyle village and Sutton Cross Dart station. Ber B3