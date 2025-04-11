Blackrock house where Éamon de Valera penned the Constitution, for €2.15m

Address : Bellevue, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €2,150,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Bunreacht na hÉireann, the Irish Constitution, was drafted in one of the oldest houses in south Co Dublin by legal adviser John Hearne and Éamon de Valera.

Dating from 1770, Bellevue on Cross Avenue in Blackrock was home to de Valera from 1933 until 1940, noted these days by a plaque on the wall of the Georgian house. The Irish statesman, politician and patriot was reputed to have said that his years at Bellevue were his happiest, and due to that he moved back to Cross Avenue after serving a term as resident.

The house, built in 1770 for Ellis, countess of Brandon, had later additions to designs by John Loftus Robinson in about 1874, according to an entry on the Directory of Irish Architects website. Robinson was also responsible for designs for the local presbytery and school in Blackrock, and died of typhoid aged 46.

After de Valera’s time here, the house was subdivided into three sections some time around 1959, when it had a west wing, an east wing and the central part of the residence was and is, still referred to as Bellevue.

West and east wings sold in 2013 and 2014 for €960,000 and €900,000 respectively, and now Bellevue, which has been home to the same family for the past 50 years, has just launched to the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €2.15m.

It’s a considerable space extending to a generous 321sq m (3,455sq ft) over three floors, with two rooms at attic level.

Inside the front porch you become immediately aware of the fantastic period details of this remarkable home. Ceilings are outstanding and have survived for more than a quarter of a century, from a time when stuccodores would have completed everything by hand.

At basement level are two bedrooms, a bathroom, a livingroom and a separate, fully fitted kitchen that has the benefit of a self-contained entrance, so this level could generate an income if needed.

On the ground floor, a set of pillars marks the entrance to a diningroom, which, like the porch has exceptional ceiling details, along with sash windows and access to a second kitchen and breakfastroom.

Running opposite is a large drawingroom centred by a period fireplace. It is a great space, measuring about 35sq m in total and running the entire width of the house. Parquet flooring laid about 40 years ago has developed a lovely patina over time, and is now bang on with current trends.

Upstairs are two further bedrooms, bringing the number to four in total. The main bedroom has almost the same dimensions as the drawingroom, occupying the entire width of the house, so enjoys dual aspect. Also on this floor are a shower room and family bathroom.

Interesting details such as a balcony over the main entrance, accessed from the first floor landing, add to the charm of this elegant Georgian home.

Out front, approached by a wide gravelled driveway, there is parking for five or more cars, while there’s also private vehicular and pedestrian access to a laneway behind.

Though the pile would have once stood on 1,000 acres, it retains a good size rear garden today, with lots of mature shrubs and trees giving privacy.

There are a host of shops and restaurants nearby and it is close to sporting facilities, including four yacht clubs up the road in Dún Laoghaire. Local schools include Blackrock College and St Andrew’s College in addition to Coláiste Íosagáin and Coláiste Eoin, while UCD and Smurfit Business School are also nearby.