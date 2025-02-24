Extended three-bed cottage in quiet Killiney cul-de-sac for €850,000

Address : Cooleen, Mountain View Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Price : €850,000 Agent : DNG Dún Laoghaire

View this property on MyHome.ie

Midway up a narrow cul-de-sac off Military Road in Killiney lies Cooleen, a cottage built in the 1940s that has been completely refurbished by its current owners, who are selling the property as they are moving abroad. DNG Dún Laoghaire is handling the sale, seeking €850,000.

The three-bed property is fresh with a new extension built on to the rear that has transformed it from a modest bungalow to a home with plenty of space for a family, or it could be ideal for downsizers looking for a home on one level in the Killiney area.

Mountain View Road runs beside the Igo Inn, and while it ends in a cul-de-sac, there is pedestrian access at the top of the road that brings you to St Alphonsus and Columba church, and from there is easy access to Killiney beach for walks and swims.

House exterior

Sittingroom

Kitchen and dining area

Kitchen

Dining area

Extending to 127sq m (1,367sq ft), the house and extension blend seamlessly together, thanks to the adoption of the same black trim and brown-tiled roof on the extension to the back of the property.

READ MORE

The driveway to the front of the property connects to the garden, so there is plenty of space for turning and parking.

A teal front door opens into a long hall, with a bedroom on either side. The bedroom to the left still has its original tiled fireplace, and it would make a great home office.

Behind the second bedroom on the right is the third and principal bedroom; it’s a large bright room with a tiled fireplace and built-in wardrobes. A pale laminate wood runs through the entire bungalow, creating a unified feel to the rooms.

The main bathroom is at the end of the hallway and would benefit from a contemporary refresh.

On the far side of the hallway is a decent-sized livingroom; art-deco or midcentury Scandinavian-style furniture would suit the flow and style of the rooms.

Just behind the livingroom lies another shower room and a utility room.

Second bedroom or study

Main bedroom

Bathroom

The best room in the house is arguably the bright kitchen and dining area in the extension. The kitchen units are against the wall, with a deep island opposite that has a double Belfast sink. Underneath a vaulted ceiling with rooflights, there is plenty of space for a dining table and chairs, with space for a sofa against the wall.

Side garden

Patio

Wide, sliding doors open on to a patio. This side of the house faces south so there would be great sun in this room and in the space outside, which is attractively planted. It’s a very quiet, secluded garden that runs down the side of the house to the front. There is room here to extend – subject to planning permission – and increase the size of the bedrooms to the front without sacrificing the lovely patio at the back.

The home’s heating system has been upgraded and it has a C1 Ber.

The house is close to the N11 and the M50, and public transport is quickly accessible via a 10-minute walk to Killiney Dart station.