Holiday at home: modern five-bed with heated outdoor pool and Jacuzzi in Killiney for €2.5m

Outdoor swimming pools do not tend to work in Ireland, for a few reasons. The climate is the most obvious one, but maintenance comes in as a close second. What seemed like a good idea can often end with a grimy, unused hole in the garden. The pool at number 21 Coundon Court in Killiney, however, is a fine example of how it can enhance a home and lifestyle when done properly. It probably helps that the owner of the house is Australian, so brings a bit of outdoor know-how to this part of the world.

The gardens to the rear have been landscaped around the heated pool, which is meticulously maintained and professionally serviced nine times a year. Beside the pool is a Jacuzzi, with seating and loungers on large decking areas adding to the luxe feel of this suburban retreat.

21 Coundon Court, Killiney, Co Dublin.

The Australian influence is also evident in the outdoor kitchen, which has a barbecue, fire pit, fridge-freezer and the ever-essential heaters. Add to that the south-facing orientation and the mature trees providing privacy, and this garden is one hell of a showstopper.

The owners have three sons who use the pool all year round, with the property playing host to some memorable parties over the years.

Reception hall.

Drawingroom.

Diningroom.

Living area.

On the market seeking €2.5 million through Vincent Finnegan estate agents, number 21 is also impressive on the inside with a floor area of 460sq m (4,952sq ft). Coundon Court is a quiet cul-de-sac located off Killiney Avenue. The owners bought it 20 years ago and completely transformed it into a modern B3-rated, five-bedroom home.

Behind electric gates, the front driveway has space for three cars, with a landscaped walkway leading up to the front steps and a lawn on the other side.

The wide hallway instantly gives a sense of the space on offer. On this level there is a drawingroom with herringbone floor, dual-aspect balconies and a solid fuel stove. There is also a diningroom with timber window shutters, a study with fitted shelving and cabinets and a guest loo.

Kitchen/diningroom/livingroom.

Kitchen/diningroom.

Kitchen.

Kitchen/diningroom.

TV room.

The open-plan kitchen at the back of the house will likely seal the deal for any foodies interested in the house. It is fitted with two double ovens, a Neff grill station, integrated deep fryer, seven-ring gas hob, Gorenje wine cooler and a Japanese-style teppanyaki station. A casual living area at the end of the kitchen has two sets of sliding doors out to the garden and pool area. There is also a pantry and a laundry room, and a Sonos music speaker system wired throughout the ground floor.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe, and there is a laundry chute in the storage room beside the airing cupboard.

Sittingroom.

Bedroom.

Gym room.

The “semi-basement” level has been converted into a self-contained apartment with a kitchenette, livingroom, double bedroom and bathroom. There is also a gym at this level in a conservatory room with doors leading out to the garden.

Back garden with swimming pool.

Back garden with swimming pool and decked seating area.

Back garden with swimming pool and barbecue.

Swimming pool, Jacuzzi and decked seating area.

All carpets, curtains, timber shutters and kitchen appliances are included in the sale.

On the days that you can drag yourself away from the pool, Killiney beach and Killiney Hill are a short drive or brisk walk away. Schools in the area include Castle Park School, Holy Child Killiney, Loreto Dalkey and St Andrew’s College.