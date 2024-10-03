Cheap Irish Homes: Maggie Molloy on lookout for prospective buyers to appear on RTÉ show

With series five of popular property show Cheap Irish Homes now airing on Thursday evenings on RTÉ One and on the RTÉ Player, its production team at AV3 media are already looking for prospective homebuyers to appear on the show’s upcoming season.

For those unfamiliar with the programme, it involves presenters Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy helping would-be buyers on a budget to find an affordable home, often scoping out unloved properties in remote locations for the purpose.

“We love a doer-upper, especially if it has character,” says Molloy, who renovated her own home in Tipperary after buying it aged just 23.

“We know it’s a difficult time out there for anyone trying to buy a home but we really think we can offer some options,” she says.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a young couple searching for a first home or an older person who wants to downsize, we’ll do our best to find you something.”

Molloy says she and her team can cast an independent eye over your search parameters to provide some affordable alternatives.

“We aim to take out the fear factor. A lot of people look at houses online and think ‘that’s too much work’,” she says.

“When we bring them to the site, we can help them visualise the potential of a property and make it seem less of a daunting project.”

Filming for the sixth season of Cheap Irish Homes is due to begin next March and those interested can apply to take part by providing an overview of their house hunting situation by email to cheapirishhomes@av3.ie.