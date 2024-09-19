What will €250,000 buy in Dublin and Cork?

Country

Address West County Hotel, Agharinagh, Dripsey, Co Cork

Agent Hodnett Forde Property Services

This 10-bedroom hotel has been idle for some time, so needs full renovation. Its layout would allow a family to live in one wing with the other let as accommodation. It extends to 604sq m (6,500sq ft) on an acre across from the river Dripsey. It is in a tranquil spot about 20km from Cork, and could be ideal for those with the dream of operating a B&B or hotel in the countryside.

Plus It’s a lot of property for the price

Minus Needs renovation

7 Melville Drive, Finglas, Dublin 11

Address 7 Melville Drive, Finglas, Dublin 11

Agent Delaney Estates

The location of this two-bedroom apartment is most convenient; so much so you could live here without a car – though the unit does have a designated car parking space. It has a Ber of D1 and extends to 60sq m (646sq ft). It is on the third floor and is bathed in light, has a private balcony and is in excellent order. It is a short walk from Charlestown Shopping Centre.

Plus Bright apartment in a convenient location

Minus Ber of D1 is a bit low