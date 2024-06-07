What will €185,000 buy in France, Spain, Canada, Norway and Tipperary?

Ireland: Tipperary

Located between Drangan and Killenaule, this four-bedroom farmhouse lies on more than an acre and extends to 106sq m (1,141sq ft). It includes a number of outbuildings such as a hay barn, a cow barn and five assorted sheds, including stables, all of which are in good condition. There is also a large garage. Interiors of the house are of contemporary decor but the Ber of E2 will need addressing. Price: €185,000. Agent: pfq.ie

Spain: Murcia

Spain: Murcia

Situated in the spectacular Mingrano Valley, a six-minute drive from Las Palas, this property dates from 2009 and was never occupied due to the financial crash of 2008. The complex was recently taken over and a total of 58 turnkey villas are now on offer. This property has two good-sized bedrooms, one bathroom and extends to 164sq m. It lies 25km from the airport and communal facilities include a huge swimming pool. Price: €184,000. Agent: cbeiendom.com

France: Civray

France: Civray

This three-bedroom house lies in an elevated position in a small hamlet about 10km from the market town of Civray. Extending to 130sq m, it was fully renovated with a new roof in 2023, and was rewired in 2008. It has an Aga, a wood-burning stove and lovely bedrooms with exposed beams and trusses. Outside lies a solar heated swimming pool (installed in 2019), a decked terrace, a sunroom, garages and storerooms. It also has a cottage for renovation. Price: €186,700. Agent: agence-berland-bennett.com

Norway: Bynesveien

Norway: Bynesveien

Dating from 1978, this offering includes two holiday homes – both in need of refurbishment – on two acres with a boathouse and a boat. It lies under 3km from the local ferry terminal and has been enjoyed for years as a holiday home. It has water access to the front over stepping stones, where children can look for crabs and swim. Verandas face west giving incredible sunsets. Price: NOK 2.2m/€192,698. Agent: proaktiv.no

READ MORE

Canada: Quebec

Canada: Quebec

This one-room condominium extends to 48sq m with a further 9sq m balcony and can take up to a family of four. Originally dating from 2010, it was fully renovated in late 2021, so is in mint condition. The suite has an abundance of light thanks to full-length windows that give lovely views of the lake. Communal facilities include three lakes, swimming pools, boats, spa, health centre and three restaurants. Price: CA$275,000/€185,612. Agent: sothebysrealty.com