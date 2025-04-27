Antonio Rüdiger apologises after raging at referee in Real Madrid’s cup final loss to Barcelona

Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger challenges Barcelona's Ferran Torres for the ball during the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja stadium in Seville. Photograph: Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger has apologised for his behaviour in the 3-2 extra-time loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final in Seville on Saturday when he was shown a straight red after he erupted in fury and threw an object at the referee.

The incident occurred when the official called a foul for a challenge by forward Kylian Mbappé on defender Eric Garcia, denying Real a final chance to find an equaliser moments after Barcelona’s Jules Kounde scored the winner in the 116th minute.

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea’s decision sparked an outburst of rage among the Real Madrid players, especially Rüdiger who was on the bench after being substituted earlier.

The German saw a straight red for his reaction and had to be restrained by his team-mates and coaching staff to prevent him from bursting on to the pitch and throwing bags of ice at the official.

“There’s definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night. I’m very sorry for that,” Rüdiger said on his social media accounts on Sunday.

“We played a very good game from the 2nd half on. After 111 minutes I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I did a mistake. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night.”

His team-mates Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham, after the final whistle, were also shown red cards for unsportsmanlike conduct, although the centre back is the one most at risk of facing a severe sanction for his actions.

Rüdiger could be suspended for a range of four to 12 matches according to the Spanish FA regulations and, being considered a serious sanction, he would have to serve the ban in all domestic competitions, including La Liga.

Real Madrid, last year’s Spanish and European champions, have the league remaining as their only chance for silverware this season. They are four points behind leaders Barcelona in the standings with five fixtures remaining.