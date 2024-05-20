Three arrested in Limerick over 2010 murder of Lee Slattery

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them. Photograph: Alan Betson

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Limerick almost 14 years ago.

The body of Lee Slattery (24) was discovered on the Delmege House estate near Moyross on May 31st, 2010.

A woman in her 30s was arrested in the Limerick area on Sunday evening and detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Two men aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested during an operation in the Limerick area on Monday morning.

They are detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, and section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

All three are detained at a Garda station in the Limerick Division.

To date, 21 arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone Garda station at 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. – PA