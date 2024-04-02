Four homes near remote working hubs from €300,000

Knockgorm, Caheragh, Skibbereen, Co Cork

This three-bedroom detached home comes to the market in excellent condition in the gorgeous bucolic setting of Skibbereen, Co Cork. For remote workers, the modern Ludgate Digital Hub, which offers high-speed broadband, 54 desks, and five meeting rooms, is an 18-minute drive away.

Ludgate Digital Hub

Extending to 184 sq m with a C1 Ber, the property sits on approximately 1.26 acres of mature landscaped gardens a mile from Caheragh village and 7 miles from Skibbereen town. The 20-year-old home features a modern kitchen/diningroom, a utility room and downstairs bathroom, as well as a lovely mezzanine viewing spot overlooking the rolling green hills. It is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, seeking €369,000.

Number 16 Rosemount, Kilkenny

16 Rosemount, Kilkenny city

This three-bedroom bungalow plus converted attic comes to the market in move-in-ready condition, asking €345,000 through Fran Grincell Properties. Number 16 Rosemount is in an excellent location, walking distance from Kilkenny’s charming city centre. Two remote working hubs are also within walking distance: New Work Junction is a 15-minute walk away while We Do Work Spaces is 20 minutes on foot toward the city centre.

Extending to 137 sq m with a D1 Ber, the interior of the property is well presented with fresh white walls and wood-effect floors in the living areas. The converted attic room offers plenty of space and would make a great workspace or playroom. The garden to the front and side of the house offer plenty of potential for gardening enthusiasts and there is also a paved back garden with storage sheds for bikes and equipment.

Number 16 Pine Cove, Waterford

16 Pine Cove, Dunmore East, Co Waterford

This three-bedroom midterrace home in immaculate, modern condition comes to the market just a short walk from the Lawlor’s Strand at Dunmore East in Co Waterford. On the market seeking €449,000 through Palmer Auctioneers, this home offers a bright south-facing aspect, a good-sized rear garden and a driveway to the front.

The accommodation at number 16 Pine Cove consists of a livingroom with a wood-burning stove, a dual-aspect diningroom that opens on to the galley kitchen, which has stylish units offering plenty of storage and quartz worktops. There is also a shower room and utility space on the ground floor.

For those looking for a remote working hub in the area, Boxworks CoWork Space in Waterford city is a 20-minute drive away.

38 The Maples

38 The Maples, Oakleigh Wood, Ennis, Co Clare

This four-bed semidetached home in the Co Clare town of Ennis comes to the market in turnkey condition with a good-sized back garden and parking to the front. For remote workers looking for space to work outside of the house, the DigiClare Ennis hub is an eight-minute drive away, offering desks, coworking spaces and conference rooms.

Extending to 120sq m (1,292sq ft) with a B2 Ber, number 38 the Maples is likely to fulfil the needs of most families with a sittingroom, a kitchen/diningroom, a reception/playroom, a WC and a utility room on the ground floor, and four bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and the main bathroom upstairs. It is within walking distance of the Roslevan Shopping Centre and a five-minute drive from the amenities of the vibrant town centre. It is for sale through Arthur & Lees Estate Agents, seeking €300,000.

*This article was updated on April 2nd, at 1.10pm