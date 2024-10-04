Ranelagh Victorian terrace with bright interior and period features for €1.25m

Address : 4 Florence Terrace, Leeson Park Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Number 4 Florence Terrace is on a quiet cul-de-sac just off Appian Way in Ranelagh. This two-storey Victorian midterrace house, nestled behind a railed front garden with mature hedging set back from the street, has two reception rooms and three bedrooms, with bay windows to the front and an enviable southwest-facing aspect to the back. It measures 118sq m (1,270sq ft), has a D1 Ber rating and is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.25 million.

The house has been well maintained over the years, with period features all in superb condition, including cast-iron and tiled fireplaces with black marble mantelpieces in the drawingroom and diningroom, high ceilings and sash windows, cornicing, centre roses and dado rails.

The original timber floors have been beautifully stained and polished in a lovely light tone, and the overall atmosphere is warm and unfussy rather than prim and proper. Folding doors separate the drawingroom and diningroom, but leaving them open gives you with a bright, roomy reception space.

In the hallway is a generous understairs storage space that could easily be turned into a small guest loo. Downstairs on the hall return is a bright kitchen and breakfastroom with tiled floors, window and skylight, and fitted with hand-painted wall and floor units by the Victorian Kitchen Company, with polished stone countertops and Belfast sink completing the country chic look. Appliances include a five-ring Neff gas hob and Bosch double oven, and space-saving features include a larder press and a handy utility/laundry press that houses the washing machine and dryer.

Sliding doors open out to a private, sunny southwest-facing city garden, paved for minimal maintenance, and with raised borders of mature shrubs and trees. A gate opens on to a pedestrian laneway to Leeson Park Avenue.

Bedroom three is on the first-floor return, and has fitted wardrobe and window overlooking the rear garden, a hatch to the attic and a small floored space for storage.

Next to that is the main bathroom with tiled floor and part-tiled walls on a cast iron-type pedestal and bath with a mixer tap and a wall-mounted shower head. Bedrooms one and two have wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes, and bedroom one has an en suite shower room with a partly opaque window.

Leeson Park Avenue is well positioned for active living close to the city, just a short distance from Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis club and a five-minute walk from the Luas stop at Ranelagh.