Modernist-style mews overlooking Hudson Park in Glenageary for €1.85m

Spencer Mews, a newly built three-bedroom home overlooking Hudson Park, is part of a small scheme of three houses built by Brinnin Homes and designed by Extend Architects.

Located down a short lane from Spencer Villas in Glenageary, the A2-rated home is being brought to the market by Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.85 million.

Designed in the modernist style with an area of 189 sq m (2,034 sq ft), the house faces south with the kitchen forming a cube protruding from the building. An abundance of glass walls on the ground floor flood the home with light.

Livingroom

Second livingroom with sliding pocket door

Kitchen

The property is accessed via electric gates on to a driveway for two cars.

There are two livingrooms; the first on the left has an oiled oak custom-built media unit, extensive glazing and large porcelain terrazzo tiles, with underfloor heating.

Dividing this livingroom from the one on the far side is a study area with lots of shelving, a cloakroom, a shower room, and a utility with space for a washing machine and tumble dryer and a full-height freezer already installed.

This section of the house has double-height walls of panelling. Beyond this oak-wrapped core is another livingroom, with a sliding pocket door so one could section this room off from the rest of the open-plan area if desired.

With the large windows, it’s easy to imagine the house on a sunny day when they are thrown open on to the maintenance-free garden that lies to the front of the house, part-paved and part in lawn. Wooden screening and old granite walls ensure complete privacy.

The kitchen is expansive and extremely well-fitted out with a large island that has a downdraft extractor on the hob, while the rest of the appliances are Siemens, the countertops are quartz stone and the sink has a Quooker tap. All of the cupboards are oak, and there’s a large pantry that has the option of its contents being on display or hidden away – this is thanks to sliding recessed doors, not an easy ask, even for a master joiner.

First floor landing with roof light

Principal bedroom

Principal bedroom en suite

Third bedroom

Back in the centre of the house, floating oak stairs with an oak banister and glass balustrade are lit from above by a flush glazed rooflight, the floors on this level are engineered oak.

Architect Paul McCleary says initially they planned four bedrooms but the configurations were too challenging and they pulled it back to three. The result is a stunning bedroom floor of three bedrooms all with en suites, providing views over Hudson Park with the spires of Monkstown and Dún Laoghaire at a distance.

The principal bedroom lies at the end of the corridor, has corner windows overlooking the park and the wider vista of south Dublin. All of the wardrobes were custom built by Michael Farrell, there’s a vanity unit in the bedroom, it has a walk in wardrobe and an en suite.

Garden

The middle bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows, one of which opens on to a Juliet balcony while the last bedroom has the same style windows, an extensive bank of wardrobes an en suite tiled in a wood-effect tile.

It’s a drop your bags and unpack, turnkey home, everything imaginable is in place with a garden guaranteeing seclusion and privacy yet with perfect spaces to entertain, so it’s not surprising it’s already garnering attention from well-heeled downsizers looking for a stylish, modern, fuss-free home.

Spencer Villas is just off Adelaide Road so it’s a short hop to the Glenageary Dart station, the Metals which connect to Dalkey, Dún Laoghaire and Glasthule village.