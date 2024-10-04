What will €199,000 buy in France, Italy, Sweden, Romania and Leitrim?

This Leitrim property is within a short drive of the charming town of Ballinamore

Ireland: Leitrim

With lovely mountain and lake views, this four-bedroom cabin extending to a generous 165sq m is situated in the Drumcoura Lakeside Resort in Co Leitrim. Close to boating, scenic walking trails, fishing and horse-riding, amenities can be found in the charming town of Ballinamore, which is within a short drive. The principal bedroom in the C1-rated property is spacious with solid wooden flooring and leads out to a decked patio. Price: €199,000. Agent: Abbey Property Sales

Two-bedroom home in Limousin is in a quiet area

France: Limousin

This charming cut-stone house has been renovated in recent years. With two bedrooms and extending to 110sq m, it is located in a quiet peaceful hamlet. Besides the house, the property has a stable and connected barn, which could be converted into further accommodation. It has a garden with walnut trees and a small terrace that benefits from a southerly aspect. Price: €197,500. Agent: a-la-campagne-immobilier.com

This property in Umbria is currently divided into three apartments

Italy: Umbria

Set in the picturesque village of Santa Maria Maddalena – a 40-minute drive north of Rome – this 220sq m house has superb views of the Umbrian countryside. Set over two levels, it lies on a half-acre site full of mature plants and olive trees, Currently divided into three apartments, each of which has independent access, units have traditional terracotta floors while old stone walls serve as a reminder to the property’s heritage. It could be converted back into a single home, or have rental income over the summer months. Price: €210,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

This cottage in Vastra Gotaland boasts both forest and lake views

Sweden: Vastra Gotaland

Dating from 1860, this delightful cottage extends to a generous 150sq m and has many period features such as old stoves and hardwood flooring reclaimed from a 17th century church. Situated in an idyllic setting with both forest and lake views, it has a patio on its half-acre site along with a storage shed with cellar. The property is a 10-minute drive from amenities such as restaurants, banks and transport links. Price: SEK 2.25m/€199,232. Agent: svenskfast.se

This Hunedoara property has five bedrooms

Romania: Hunedoara

With five bedrooms, this 180sq m house has a forest to the rear and wonderful views over the surrounding valley to the front. Dating from 2017, it has lovely wooden interiors, a 100sq m balcony in addition to a workshop, storage unit and outdoor hot tub with seating for 10. The area is noted for hiking and fishing, while skiing can be found in the neighbouring county, and Retezat National Park is under an hour’s drive. Price: €192,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com