First launch of three- and four-beds at new Dublin 15 scheme from €525,000

The Luttrellstown Gate Castlethorn development in Dublin 15 is surrounded by green space

Address : Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15 Price : €525,000 Agent : Savills

A home at Luttrellstown Gate in Dublin 15 might be the ideal spot for a bit of celebrity spotting. Probably best known for being the venue for the wedding of footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria back in 1999, neighbouring Luttrellstown Castle has also played host to many other known sports stars and actors through the years who chose the five-star resort for their big day.

The development by Castlethorn is adjacent to the grounds of the castle and is surrounded by green space in the form of the hotel grounds, golf clubs and sports pitches, but with the convenience of Coolmine train station just a short stroll away. For those looking for more nature and activity, the Phoenix Park and Strawberry Beds are five minutes away by car.

When complete, the Luttrellstown Gate development will comprise 123 three- and four-bed houses

There will be 28 houses launched in this first phase, with a total of 123 houses in the development when it’s complete to include three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses.

Available three-bed terraced houses, measuring 104sq m-112sq m (1,119sq ft-1,210sq ft), are priced from €525,000-€580,000.

READ MORE

The semidetached three-bed houses range in size from 102sq m-104sq m (1,097sq ft-1,124sq ft), with prices from €545,000-€565,000.

Four-bed end-terrace houses extend to 129sq m (1,389sq ft) and are priced at €670,000, while the four-bed semidetached units measuring 143sq m-146sq m (1,539sq ft/1,571sq ft) are priced from €665,000 to €675,000.

Livingroom of one of the homes in the Luttrellstown Gate development

All kitchens are Shaker style with Carrara quartz worktops

The A-rated houses are finished with black and off-white render, with Marziale brick on all two-storey houses and Finnieston brick on all three-storey homes.

[ New home snag list: the quick fixes and serious issues a builder needs to addressOpens in new window ]

Inside, the kitchens are Shaker style with Carrara quartz worktops. They will be fitted with integrated fridge-freezer, electric oven, induction hob, integrated dishwasher, combi washer/dryer and extractor fan, subject to contracts being signed within 28 days.

Internal doors and staircases are by Carroll Joinery and some of the bedrooms have wardrobes installed by Mountlodge Furniture.

Luttrellstown Gate will include three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses

Some of the bedrooms have wardrobes from Mountlodge Furniture

Bathroom sanitary ware is supplied by Sonas, with tiles from Tilespex

The bathrooms and en suites are fitted with sanitary ware supplied by Sonas, with wall and floor tiles supplied by Tilespex.

All houses will have a Firebird air source heat pump and a high-tech control ventilation system by Lindab. The gardens will be levelled and seeded, with timber fencing in concrete plinths.

There are two primary schools – St Choilm Community National School and St Mochta’s – that are just over 300 metres from the scheme. Secondary schools Ériu Community College and Luttrellstown Community College are a short walk away, while Castleknock Community College is just over a kilometre from the scheme.

Golf lovers will be in their element with Luttrellstown, Hermitage and Castleknock golf clubs on the doorstep. Other sports facilities in the area are St Mochta’s Football Club, Castleknock GAA, Castleknock Cricket Club and Riverwood tennis courts.