Ireland weather: Further showers and rain ahead with Met Éireann forecasting unsettled conditions to continue

It is expected to be brighter and cooler on Friday. Photograph: Tom Honan / The Irish Times

Met Éireann has indicated the weather will remain unsettled with “showers and rain” forecast for the coming days with temperatures dropping towards the end of the week.

Sunshine with isolated showers in the south and west will spread northeastward today as rain in Ulster clears. Another spell of rain will arrive in the southwest later.

Highest temperatures will be in the region of 13 to 17 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast winds, freshening in the southwest later.

Rain will gradually spread northeastward tonight, becoming lighter and patchier with clear spells and showers following from the southwest later. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees are forecast in light to moderate south to southeast winds.

READ MORE

Sunny spells and scattered showers are expected tomorrow with highest temperatures 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Clear spells and showers are forecast at first tomorrow night. Outbreaks of rain will spread across the eastern half of the country later, possibly turning heavy in places with lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds.

Tuesday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain over the eastern half of the country. It will be brighter further west with sunny spells and showers, some of which may turn heavy. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees are forecast. Tuesday night will be mainly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

Wednesday is set to be cloudy for most with showery rain spreading from the north, with some heavy falls. Highest temperatures will be in the region of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh northerly winds.

Any remaining rain will clear southwards on Thursday with sunny spells and showers following from the north. It will be a much cooler day with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate northerly winds. It is expected to be brighter and cooler on Friday and into the weekend.