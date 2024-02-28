Mood-boosting interior at East Wall terrace for €425,000

Address : 61 West Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 Price : €425,000 Agent : DNG

West Road in East Wall is a quiet street of redbrick terraces, with few passing cars, that sits across from an elevated railway line, obscured by an old stone wall and mature hedges. It is a handy location just an 18-minute walk from Connolly Station and a 10-minute stroll from Cloud Cafe and Da Mimmo Italian restaurant on North Strand Road; the owners had no need to own a car living here. Fairview Park is also within a 10-minute walk from number 61, for those looking to stretch their legs or for those with four-legged friends, and to grab a coffee at Two Pups.

The two-bed terrace, extending to 85sq m (915sq ft), has a neat, paved yard to the front and a front door adorned by a bumble bee knocker. The owners – who bought the two-bed property in 2019 for €404,000, according to the Property Price Register – have added some funky, contemporary touches to the interior, infusing the house with personality. Their bold use of colour could certainly qualify as “dopamine decorating” – the idea that colour can increase your sense of wellbeing.

An eye-catching geometric floor tile in shades of pink and blue makes a great first impression in the entrance hallway, complemented by a navy-blue shade on the walls and camouflaging the radiator.

The owners reinstated walls to create a cosy pink livingroom to the front of the ground floor, with herringbone engineered wood flooring and an original cast-iron fireplace. As both the owners work on screens all day, they wanted to have a room without one, which their niece refers to as “the conversation room”.

Down the hall, you enter a spacious living area, with terracotta tiled floors that continue into the kitchen/dining space. Here, there is light from a Velux window overhead as well as a window to the side. The kitchen units are painted deep navy and there are integrated appliances, wooden countertops and a white metro-tile splashback. This part of the house occupies an extension added by previous owners.

Beyond the kitchen is a good-sized pantry which also houses the washing machine and a wine fridge – the ample storage is something they will miss about the house, the owner says. A good-sized bathroom sits to the rear of the ground floor with a pale pink roll-top claw-foot bath, a shower and vintage-look sanitary ware.

The outdoor space was minimised by the generous extension, so just a side walkway remains, with access to a rear laneway. The property has quite a low F Ber, which a new owner may look to address.

Upstairs, the main bedroom occupies the entire front facade of the property, painted in rich forest green with built-in wardrobes and wooden floors underfoot. The second bedroom is also a good-sized double with a cast-iron fireplace and built-in wardrobes. A shelf in the stairwell provides a good spot for pictures and plants to appreciate as you descend. Number 61 West Road, East Wall, is now on the market through DNG, seeking €425,000.